Increase in online giving pushes Thiel College past Match Day fundraising goals
Thiel College, a northwest Pennsylvania liberal arts institution, saw an approximate 50 percent lift in online donations versus previous years for their annual Match Day giving campaign.
On the day, 339 donors gave $174,254.13 to the Thiel Fund—the largest source of unrestricted funds for Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/)
The Match Day giving page received 1,268 page views and 300 of the donors gave using the online form—103 more than the previous year.
Along with online and telephone donations, donors could mail donations and have them count toward the campaign as long as the donations were postmarked on Feb. 21.
"Thiel Match Day is an exciting way to energize and engage donors. The Thiel Fund is vital for the institution and this initiative is one way that alumni and friends provide support," member of the Board of Trustees and chair of the Advancement Committee Carl Hoffman Jr., D.O. '69, H'10 said. "Our goal is to raise $900,000 this year for The Thiel Fund and the Match Day results were an important boost toward reaching that goal."
The event was structured around a series of affinity group challenges that made funds available after certain numbers of donors in each category gave to The Thiel Fund. Over the course of the day, every challenge was met and exceeded. This included a challenge on behalf of the Board of Trustees that released $50,000 when 300 total donors gave.
A total of 71 new and lapsed donors contributed to the fund, while 56 Thiel employees donated and unlocked a match promise from the President's Cabinet.
Participation from members of Greek organizations was a key factor in the day's success. Fraternity and sorority alumni made up 55 percent of the event's donors.
