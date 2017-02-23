 
News By Tag
* Thiel College
* Fundraising
* Liberal Arts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Greenville
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
February 2017
282726252423

Increase in online giving pushes Thiel College past Match Day fundraising goals

Thiel College, a northwest Pennsylvania liberal arts institution, saw an approximate 50 percent lift in online donations versus previous years for their annual Match Day giving campaign.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Thiel College
* Fundraising
* Liberal Arts

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Greenville - Pennsylvania - US

GREENVILLE, Pa. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Thiel College saw approximately a 50 percent increase in online donations compared to previous years for their annual Match Day giving event on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

On the day, 339 donors gave $174,254.13 to the Thiel Fund—the largest source of unrestricted funds for Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/). Of these, 281 donors were alumni from the Classes of 1950-2017.

The Match Day giving page received 1,268 page views and 300 of the donors gave using the online form—103 more than the previous year.

Along with online and telephone donations, donors could mail donations and have them count toward the campaign as long as the donations were postmarked on Feb. 21.

"Thiel Match Day is an exciting way to energize and engage donors. The Thiel Fund is vital for the institution and this initiative is one way that alumni and friends provide support," member of the Board of Trustees and chair of the Advancement Committee Carl Hoffman Jr., D.O. '69, H'10 said. "Our goal is to raise $900,000 this year for The Thiel Fund and the Match Day results were an important boost toward reaching that goal."

The event was structured around a series of affinity group challenges that made funds available after certain numbers of donors in each category gave to The Thiel Fund. Over the course of the day, every challenge was met and exceeded. This included a challenge on behalf of the Board of Trustees that released $50,000 when 300 total donors gave.

A total of 71 new and lapsed donors contributed to the fund, while 56 Thiel employees donated and unlocked a match promise from the President's Cabinet.

Participation from members of Greek organizations was a key factor in the day's success. Fraternity and sorority alumni made up 55 percent of the event's donors.

About The Thiel Fund

The Thiel Fund (https://www.thiel.edu/giving/the-thiel-fund) is the College's largest source of unrestricted funds. It funds need-based scholarships, academic programming, athletics and campus improvements. It also provides for unforeseen expenses, student needs and special opportunities.

About Thiel College


Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/about) is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors (https://www.thiel.edu/academics/majors-areas-of-study), 25 varsity sports (http://www.thielathletics.com/), and a 10:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements (https://www.thiel.edu/academics/outcomes). Coeducational from its beginnings, the College remains committed to combining tradition with innovation as it celebrates 150 years.

Contact
Thiel College
***@thiel.edu
End
Source:
Email:***@thiel.edu
Posted By:***@thiel.edu Email Verified
Tags:Thiel College, Fundraising, Liberal Arts
Industry:Education
Location:Greenville - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thiel College News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share