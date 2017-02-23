Prytime Medical Devices Introduces the ER-REBOA™ Convenience Kit

Prytime Medical- The REBOA Company

-- Prytime Medical is pleased to announce the launch of the ER-REBOA™ Catheter Convenience Kit. The Convenience Kit encourages best practice by providing all additional components required to perform a safe and effective REBOA (Resuscitative Endovascular Occlusion of the Aorta) procedure.The ER-REBOA™ Catheter Convenience Kit is designed to enable immediate and convenient utilization of the ER-REBOA™ Catheter in the emergency and critical care environment while assisting hospitals with standardization of inventory.The ER-REBOA™ Convenience Kit is compatible with the ER-REBOA™ Catheter and provides clinicians with the components needed for gaining access, placement and fixation of the ER-REBOA™ Catheter. Designed for safety and convenience, the kit includes:· (1) Introducer Sheath Kit, 7 Fr W/ .035" Short Guidewire· (1) Needle, 18 Ga x 7 cm, Echogenic· (1) Saline, 50 ml 0.9%· (1) Syringe, 30 cc· (1) 5 Fr Clamp· (1) Scalpel, #11 SS· (1) Suture, Nylon 30" 2-0, Reverse CuttingThe ER-REBOA™ Catheter Convenience Kit is packaged separately from the ER-REBOA™ Catheter. It is designed to be used in conjunction with the ER-REBOA™ Catheter.Ordering information:Item Name: ER-REBOA™ Catheter Convenience KitItem number: KT1835CContact info: sales@prytimemedical.comPhone:210.340.0116Fax: 210.558.1860REBOA (Resuscitative Endovascular Occlusion of the Aorta) is a minimally invasive technique to temporarily occlude large vessels by using a balloon catheter. Leading trauma centers across the US are adopting REBOA as a vital temporizing adjunct to control hemorrhage, which has been identified as the number one cause of potentially survivable death in the surgical, emergency, and critical care environment.Prytime Medical is an innovative medical device company that designs, develops and commercializes minimally invasive solutions for trauma. The company's flagship product is the ER-REBOA™ Catheter, a patented 7 Fr compatible balloon catheter for temporary occlusion of large vessels and pressure monitoring. In addition, the company is developing multiple next generation REBOA catheters and other minimally invasive solutions of interest. More information can be found at www.prytimemedical.com