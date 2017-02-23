International Pop Star Jahna Sebastian Rocks the Fashion Houses of London

Jahna Sebastian

Media Contact

Kathy Liautaud/ KLPR Group

kathy@klprgroup.com Kathy Liautaud/ KLPR Group

End

-- After recently releasing her powerful singlewhich dropped to coincide with fashion week, International Pop Startakes over the fashion houses of. The brunette beauty who is no stranger to the fashion world, as she has been a muse to many fashion designers, modeled for designerwearing a stunning gold sequin gown in the first go around and a form fitting red dress at the finale of the Valentine's Day fashion presentation at Home House. Celebrity photographersandcovered the red carpet and fashion presentation.On February 20th, Ms. Sebastian was a VIP guest sitting front row at theLondon fashion week show at Freemasons Hall. She was dressed by HellavaGIRL in long black gown with a thigh high split that showed off her tone legs.. She completed the look with an exclusive headpiece byMs. Sebastian often collaborates with HellavaGIRL as she was wearing a white jumpsuit on the cover art of her single 'Fearless' which was shot by photographerWhen asked what inspired Ms. Sebastian to work with HellavaGIRL, she stated, "I chose HellavaGIRL for the cover art of the song, because it really goes with the music I created and the message. I am a self made producer and songwriter and I also style my looks according to my music myself. This is part of my artistry and who I am as an artist."Ms. Sebastian attended the private store launch of hat designer, she wore a red and black mini dress by HellavaGIRL that flaunted her fabulous figure, she completed the look with one of Katherine Elizabeth's beautiful hats. Ms. Sebastian previously modeled for the designer at therunway fashion show. She has worn the exclusive hats on many occasions, she wore a black one for thewhere she performed, modeled and received a special award asforShe also wore a hat by Katherine Elizabeth at the No Commission art fair in London. Her daughteris also a fan of the hats as she wore one to the launch as well.Ms. Sebastian is currently in the studio working on new music for her upcoming project. Look out for her highly anticipated album which will be available in the coming months and includes her recently releasesd record 'Fearless'. 'Fearless' was written, recorded and produced by Ms. Sebastian at her studio in London,http://jahnasebastian.com/musicTo keep up withcheck out her social networks below:Twitter: @JahnaSebastianInstagram: @JahnaSebastianwho was classically trained on piano and earned her degree in "Music Business" at the age of 20 at the prestigiousis a multifaceted power house of talent. With her sultry vocals, captivating lyrics, hypnotic beats and exotic beauty she is a force to be reckon with. Not only is she an amazing singer and songwriter, she is an accomplished producer and engineer as well as the owner of a recording studio, Multivizion Music which since its inception has become the nucleus of Russian rap and grime scene in London. She has engineered and produced for many artist including the Russian rapperwho was named Discovery of the Year at the Russian GQ awards.Ms. Sebastian continues to pursue music while raising her daughter born in 2008 (whose father is American super producer) and for three years she had been mostly working behind the scenes juggling motherhood and work. After producing and engineering a few hundred songs for other artists, releasing her"Emancipation EP" in 2009 and a few other songs independently, filming three music videos and acting in three short movies, a feature film "Reversed"release in 2012 and numerous commercials, she is focusing on her solo career and upcoming projects. She has an astonishing track record of hundreds of songs including recording entire album by Oxxxymiron "Vechniy Jid" which had been rated Best Rap Album of 2011 in Russia and nominated for Russian Urban Music Awards.She has performed several shows with multi platinum UK bandone of them was on MTV on Soundchain with Zane Lowe, on the main stage Pyramid at Glastonbury Festival, which has been broadcast on BBC and millions tuned in for, another being the historic show at Victoria Park in Leicester called "Summer Solstice" with 50,000 people attending. The show was filmed and screened at cinemas and will be released on DVD soon. She also performed with Kasabian at the. The sultry songstress also had the pleasure of headlining the Baltic Summer Festival. She is currently working on her upcoming album.is a New York - based boutique public relations, marketing and communications consulting firm catering to a broad based clientele in the worlds of entertainment, lifestyle, fashion and music. KLPR Group was founded 8 years ago by publicist and brand architect Kathy Liautaud who built her resume working with Wyclef Jean, Jerry Wonda, Rich Dollaz, BET, MTV, Angela and Vanessa Simmons and working as a freelance consultant with AKOO, Parish Nation and Triple Fat Goose and Born Fly. A seasoned and accomplished branding guru and publicist. Ms. Liautaud started her firm when she saw there was a void in the public relations, marketing and branding realm that catered to the urban market. KLPR Group offers a more personalized, innovative and cohesive brand solution.