Pinnacle Real Estate Advisor Secures Chelsey Sullivan as Director of Business Development
Known for her steadfast determination to achieve greatness after fearlessly transitioning her way into the real estate industry, Sullivan possesses a totally unique charismatic makeup where people instantly feel a connection of trust and dependability with her the moment they meet.
"We know Sullivan will excel in the real estate industry and she has immediately begun to climb the ladder towards being a top ranked financier in the United States," said Bill Lally, Joe Poropat and Chris Gianino, Founders of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisor, and Vice Presidents with Gershman Mortgage. "We look forward to many years of collaboration with the nationally renown super star."
Sullivan is known for being genuine, caring, and focused on the team's success rather than focusing solely on person achievements. The Pinnacle team is excited for the energy and enthusiasm she brings to the front of the lending operation, and expect her to successfully lead the Pinnacle leadership committee in the near future.
The Pinnacle team centers its growth upon identifying talented individuals and strategically creating positions that cater to their abilities. Pinnacle is set on becoming the top-ranked mortgage team in the country by 2025, and with their recent team additions, most notably Andy Schoemehl and Chelsey Sullivan, it is safe to say the real estate firm is living the dream.
For interested readers, Pinnacle's website features a regularly updated blog for company updates.
For more information, or to peruse their lending service capabilities, visit: http://www.pinnaclerealestateadvisor.com
