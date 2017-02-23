 
Sunrise Hitek Offers Premium Prototype Packaging at Affordable Small Run Costs

Packaging is especially important to branding, but also expensive. Sunrise Hitek offers affordable prototype and small run prototype packaging.
 
 
CHICAGO - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The first thing a consumer sees when they are introduced to a product is the packaging, and first impressions go a long way! When it comes to packaging it is integral to get it just right. Lengthy runs can be quite expensive, and take up to 10 weeks production time. Sunrise Hitek offers prototype packaging in short runs starting with as few quantities as a handful to 1000's, depending on the project. Since they are a full service digital printer they can also get the project done in a fraction of the time .

A recent article on interactonshelf.com discusses the importance of eye-catching product design. They reference a Nielson study that found 36% of customers purchased an item based upon product design. They also assert that 64% of consumers try a new product simply because of the packaging. With so many different products sitting on the shelves, a new product really needs to stand out to be noticed. That puts a heavy premium on getting packaging right.

Whether it's targeted for the end consumer, distributors, or for field agents, Sunrise Hitek's cutting-edge digital printing technologies bring about easy solutions for any prototype packaging needs. Using the latest UV flatbed printing and high-resolution inkjet press, along with CNC digital die-cutters, Sunrise delivers fast results without sacrificing quality.

Sunrise Hitek offers a wide variety of affordable prototypes https://www.sunrisehitek.com/product/packaging in full color, on a wide variety of substrates. There are many substrates to choose from such as E-Flute, B-Flute, 18pt board, 24pt board, and more. Sunrise can also print on substrates like wooden and aluminum boxes. In addition, they also can produce coordinating risers, dividers, foam inserts, and magnetic closures. Finishing options include spot coating, 3D effects, white ink, and clear window. Contact Sunrise Hitek https://www.sunrisehitek.com/product/packaging for a custom quote.


About Sunrise Hitek Group, LLC.

Sunrise Hitek https://www.sunrisehitek.com/ is an Inc. 5000 company established in 1988 and employs the most advanced equipment and technology, such as G7-certified HP Indigo and UV flatbed presses, laser engraving, and digital die-cutting, to create best-in-class color printing, short-run packaging, P.O.P. retail displays, and signage products. A privately-owned enterprise, the company is based in Chicago and sells products worldwide.

Contact
Sunrise Hitek
Patti Elliott Marketing
***@sunrisehitek.com
End
Source:Sunrise Hitek Group, LLC
Email:***@sunrisehitek.com Email Verified
