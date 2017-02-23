News By Tag
Sunrise Hitek Offers Premium Prototype Packaging at Affordable Small Run Costs
Packaging is especially important to branding, but also expensive. Sunrise Hitek offers affordable prototype and small run prototype packaging.
A recent article on interactonshelf.com discusses the importance of eye-catching product design. They reference a Nielson study that found 36% of customers purchased an item based upon product design. They also assert that 64% of consumers try a new product simply because of the packaging. With so many different products sitting on the shelves, a new product really needs to stand out to be noticed. That puts a heavy premium on getting packaging right.
Whether it's targeted for the end consumer, distributors, or for field agents, Sunrise Hitek's cutting-edge digital printing technologies bring about easy solutions for any prototype packaging needs. Using the latest UV flatbed printing and high-resolution inkjet press, along with CNC digital die-cutters, Sunrise delivers fast results without sacrificing quality.
