Hallway Talk Service Reveals What Sponsors Really Think They're Getting For the Money
New Sponsor Satisfaction Check-Up Helps Organizations Better Serve Sponsors
Hallway Talk's new Sponsor Satisfaction Check-Up concretely determines how the sponsorship is performing in the eyes of the sponsors and delivers insights that properties can act on to keep the relationship strong.
"With sponsorships, it's often difficult for marketers and their agencies to precisely measure ROI. Many decisions are based on the perception of the value of the relationship,"
The Hallway Talk team are experts at getting sponsors, and their agencies, to open up and divulge their true perceptions through a process that allows sponsors to share their candid assessments with a neutral third-party.
"Sponsor needs are evolving. Too often there is a gap between the sponsor's expectation and their perception of how well the property is delivering,"
Hallway Talk has a proven process to discover unsaid and highly valuable sponsor perceptions in a strategic and confidential manner. The client-retention practice was founded by partners Dory Shaw Ford and Penny Jo Welsch, who have decades of marketing industry experience and have worked with some of the world's most recognized brands in dozens of industries.
"We started Hallway Talk with a focus on agency-client relationships and it has proven to deliver," explains Ford. "Branching out into the sponsorship world is a natural next step. It's an industry where long-term relationships lead to success on both sides and the best way to maintain and grow these relationships is by understanding perceptions that too often are unspoken."
"Once the issues are uncovered, Hallway Talk works with the organization to recommend and implement improvements,"
To learn more visit http://hallwaytalk.com
Penny Welsch
***@hallwaytalk.com
