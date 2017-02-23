News By Tag
Elaine Hays announces her bid for Amarillo City Council Place 1
"Amarillo has been my home for the past thirty-one years and has given so much to me and my family," Hays said. "I'm grateful and thankful to be in a position to give back to this community."
Hays is a Certified Financial Planner and wants to put her extensive financial background to work for the city of Amarillo. "City Council must take an active role in prioritizing major budget items. Fiscal responsibility needs to be at the forefront of every decision being made." Hays said. "We must prioritize and efficiently allocate our resources to avoid piling debt on the next generation."
While referencing the current City Council Code of Conduct, Hays stated "If City Council can unite once a policy has been decided, we will move this city forward in a powerful and productive manner."
Elaine Hays
***@elainehaysforamarillo.com
