Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
'Humanising the High-Rise' at the new Quay Quarter Tower

3XN Architect and Partner discusses realizing Architecture Shapes Behaviour concept in the Quay Quarter Tower Project by 'Humanisng the High-Rise'.
 
 
quay-quarter-tower-sydney-a231115-8
quay-quarter-tower-sydney-a231115-8
 
March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The Quay Quarter Tower is an innovative high-rise project taking shape in Sydney's Central Quay precinct. The recent international competition held by AMP Capital Investors and 3XN saw design firms vie in order to secure the appointment to design the building's lobby, reception, meeting and conference facilities. The design competition saw Design Research Studio chosen to complete the final touches of the 49-storey Quay Quarter Tower, with works slated to begin in 2018.

Fred Holt, Architect and Partner at 3XN, the lead design architecture firm behind the project, spoke of the design philosophy that inspired the approach to the spectacular new structure. Architecture Shapes Behaviour is a design concept that informed the corporate workspace culture in high-rise structures. Holt believes that "architects have the opportunity to design high rise buildings that spatially address more than the stacked slab, efficiency only approach to high-rise design". Providing innovative and efficient building design solutions and approaches is a cornerstone to developing high-rise buildings in the corporate Australian tall tower space.

Holt also advocates the ideas that, as material resources continue to grow scarce and expensive; the onus is on developers of existing high-rise buildings and architects "to investigate methods of extending the lifespan and thus, [the] value of their buildings". Tall towers will need to increasingly incorporate upcycling and recycling methods in order to create a sustainable future. The Quay Quarter Tower is a prime example of a building upcycling the original core structure of which two thirds was retained on the existing building site and integrated into the new design. Holt emphasises the importance of such methods in future high-rise developments which will see more aspects of building components reused and recycled than presently.

"Thinking and planning for methods of disassembly prior to construction, not only maintains the inherent value of materials beyond a building's life, but further increases the return on the original investment for the owner," says Holt.

Appearing at the Australian Smart Skyscrapers Summit, Melbourne's premiere high-rise design and construction event, Fred Holt will elaborate on how 3XN realised their vision of Architecture Shapes Behaviour through the Quay Quarter Tower project and how the company puts this belief into practice by "humanising the high-rise".

The Australian Smart Skyscraper Summit (http://www.skyscrapersconference.com.au/) will be held on the 28-29th March 2017 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

About Expotrade

Expotrade is a global conference and event organizer with its head office based in Melbourne, Australia. Expotrade has delivered some of the largest, most successful B2B industry conferences and events in the areas of infrastructure, major projects, sustainability, technology & architecture. For almost 10 years, our unique blend of knowledge, experience and flexibility has accomplished an array of consistently top quality events. Today, Expotrade events enjoy such a distinctive edge, they are amongst the best patronised in the calendar.

For more information, visit www.expotradeglobal.com

Expotrade
***@expotrade.net.au
