'Humanising the High-Rise' at the new Quay Quarter Tower
3XN Architect and Partner discusses realizing Architecture Shapes Behaviour concept in the Quay Quarter Tower Project by 'Humanisng the High-Rise'.
Fred Holt, Architect and Partner at 3XN, the lead design architecture firm behind the project, spoke of the design philosophy that inspired the approach to the spectacular new structure. Architecture Shapes Behaviour is a design concept that informed the corporate workspace culture in high-rise structures. Holt believes that "architects have the opportunity to design high rise buildings that spatially address more than the stacked slab, efficiency only approach to high-rise design". Providing innovative and efficient building design solutions and approaches is a cornerstone to developing high-rise buildings in the corporate Australian tall tower space.
Holt also advocates the ideas that, as material resources continue to grow scarce and expensive; the onus is on developers of existing high-rise buildings and architects "to investigate methods of extending the lifespan and thus, [the] value of their buildings". Tall towers will need to increasingly incorporate upcycling and recycling methods in order to create a sustainable future. The Quay Quarter Tower is a prime example of a building upcycling the original core structure of which two thirds was retained on the existing building site and integrated into the new design. Holt emphasises the importance of such methods in future high-rise developments which will see more aspects of building components reused and recycled than presently.
"Thinking and planning for methods of disassembly prior to construction, not only maintains the inherent value of materials beyond a building's life, but further increases the return on the original investment for the owner," says Holt.
Appearing at the Australian Smart Skyscrapers Summit, Melbourne's premiere high-rise design and construction event, Fred Holt will elaborate on how 3XN realised their vision of Architecture Shapes Behaviour through the Quay Quarter Tower project and how the company puts this belief into practice by "humanising the high-rise".
