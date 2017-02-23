 
Grand Opening Pricing NOW at The Villas at Bethelview in Cumming

 
 
Villas at Bethelview
Villas at Bethelview
 
CUMMING, Ga. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- O'Dwyer Homes puts the "Active" in Active Adult!  The Villas at Bethelview features wonderful amenities that bring neighbors together including enjoying the 1.25 miles of walking paths and sidewalks, gathering areas, bocce Ball and a clubhouse with a pool, card room, exercise room and warming kitchen.  Walk to future retail/office space.  (Check back as more details become available)

Offering four gorgeous f (http://odwyerhomes.com/find-your-new-home/villas-at-bethelview/floor-plans/)loor plans, The Villas at Bethelview is in touch with todays homebuyer and creates a winning combination of both the most current upgrades and the most sought after features.  There are many spectacular home sites from which to choose at this amazing new Active Adult Community.

Get ready to be impressed!  Captivating low maintenance homes with Traditional and Craftsman styling exteriors and upgraded standard features that start in the $350's.  Each home has a front porch and a private back yard.  Beautiful and elegant detailing on the inside of homes included upgraded standard features such as granite in the kitchen and master bath stainless steel appliances, eight foot doors, walk-in showers and luxurious hardwood floors.

The Villas at Bethelview offer Easy Living and a Low Maintenance Lifestyle! O'Dwyer Homes is Energy Star Certified.   Energy Star Certified new homes are designed and built to standards well above most other homes on the market today, delivering energy efficient savings of up to 30 percent when compared to typical new homes.

Stop by today to tour the model home or take a walk through our inventory homes.  See for yourself the impeccable quality and exquisite detailing that makes an O'Dwyer Home the perfect home for you.

Directions: Take GA 400 North to Exit 13 (Hwy. 141 / Bethelview Road). Turn left onto Hwy. 141 / Bethelview Rd. and travel approximately 3.7 miles to community on left after Kelly Mill Rd.

For more information contact New Home Specialists, Sandy Galvis at 404-731-9597 or Helena Harris at 678-386-3270. www.odwyerhomes.com.
