Ann Steinfeld Physical Therapy Urges Americans to Choose PT Over Opioids to Manage Pain
Leading Orange County Physical Therapy Clinic is on a Mission to Help Patients Move Forward and Break the Pain Medication Cycle
"We are proud to stand with the APTA, as well as with members of the organization's Private Practice Section who are stepping up efforts to educate the public about physical therapy as a safe, nondrug alternative to opioids for pain management,"
Opioids are often prescribed to treat back pain, neck pain and degenerative joint disease but are not the only option for patients. Use of prescription opioids to mask pain is a risky short-term solution that leads to powerful addiction and will never provide sufferers with long-term relief. Recommended as a safe alternative to opioids for pain management by both the CDC and the Surgeon General, physical therapy can help patients work through their condition and get better. Physical therapists use a multidisciplinary approach to develop an individualized plan of care that helps those in pain break out of an ineffective pain medication cycle. Private practice PTs are prepared to provide high-quality care in a cost-effective manner and urge the public to consider their services to manage pain without the risks of opioids.
"As private practitioners, the professional therapists at Ann Steinfeld Physical Therapy have unique access to the right resources to help patients manage pain without the risks and side effects of opioids," adds Steinfeld. "We rely on outcome-based evidence to treat pain and help patients increase strength, flexibility and improve mobility. Our focus is to fix the dysfunction permanently and give patients the tools to independently address dysfunction throughout their lifetime."
ABOUT ANN STEINFELD PHYSICAL THERAPY
Referred to by leading physicians throughout Los Angeles and Orange County, Ann Steinfeld Physical Therapy provides a comprehensive team approach to ensure successful patient outcomes, while maintaining the highest quality of exceptional one-to-one care in an energetic, positive and ethical environment. For more information visit: www.annsteinfeldpt.com.
