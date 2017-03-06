 

Lollisoft Software Development is in the race for Capgemini's InnovatorsRace50 award

The Innovators Race is a competition about startups with innovative products and services in 5 themes. For Lollisoft, it is an opportunity to present the prototyping solution for software to a greater audience and also a chance to win the race.
 
A ready made application prototype
FRANKFURT, Germany - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- This year's Capgemini's award is also 50 years after the company's launch from Serge Kampf.

The competition is grouped by 5 business themes in the following areas:

1. GovTech & Social Enterprises: Businesses that are innovating to provide new and improved services at national and local levels with public institutions

2. FinTech & Mobility: Businesses working towards creating new FinTech applications and e-commerce tools or harnessing the power of mobility through new location-based services

3. Consumers & Well-being: Businesses structured around improving consumer product design and delivery or fostering new products and processes bettering the lives of millions

4. Digital Processes & Transformation: Businesses improving processes across industries using cloud-based technologies, CRM tools and process management applications

5. Data & Security: Businesses leveraging information through big data management solutions and analytics or working on cybersecurity

After noticing the award in the last year and not participating in the race, this year the goal is not only to be in the race, but rather it is a must to jumpstart a one man entrepreneur to take the chance and push an open source project into a hopefully profitable business.

The goal for the upcoming business will be to go 'From a model to a deployed and running prototype application at small scale but anywhere in the world.'

I believe that the building blocks toward this goal are not so far away, to be sure an interesting award candidate for these reasons:

Reason 1: Every software has its prototype phase
A prototype may be some paper drawings or a click dummy. Lollisoft provides a ready to run and globally available ready installed application; stakeholders immediately could try out and surely will see the benefit over some paper.

Reason 2: Time to market
The time to market can be drastically reduced as more from the prototype can be taken over to the end product - the software product - just because it is code and not paper.

I am competing in the Digital Processes & Transformation category of the InnovationRace50 competition. If you are an entrepreneur or work in a startup, please apply for the competition before voting, at the latest by 6th March 2017.

