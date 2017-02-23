News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
West5 Consulting Principal Nettie Nitzberg Discusses Onboarding on "Radio Entrepreneurs"
Radio Entrepreneurs shares the stories of entrepreneurs in the interest of giving more exposure to innovative and fast-moving companies while creating a knowledge pool for the enrichment of the entrepreneurial community around the world. The show is broadcast daily and the individuals in the interviews are entrepreneurs from various backgrounds, all supported by the Radio Entrepreneurs staff, social media, the Mage team, and Davis. The conversation is their story: the story of who they are and how they became an entrepreneur.
Nitzberg's interview can be heard at http://radioentrepreneurs.com/
Nitzberg, an incurable networker and engagement facilitator, has spent more than 20 years changing the ways global companies maximize their people investments. A master instructional designer and expert in talent management and curriculum development, Nitzberg is a graduate of George Washington University with a Master's in Education and Human Resource Development. Her prior experience includes change management and consulting roles with Accenture, management roles in education and development for SkyTel Corporation, as well as long-term consulting engagements with Forum Corporation, Root Learning, and Emerson Human Capital Consulting.
Nitzberg is a member of The Boston Club and volunteers as Chair of the Membership Onboarding Committee; is a mentor with Babson College's Center for Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership incubator program, the WIN Lab, and is a coach for Babson's Coaching for Leadership and Teamwork Program. She founded the WOW! Women Network in 2015 to ignite relationships and build connections for professional women, and co-founded the HR & Talent Roundtable as a way to bring internal HR and talent practitioners together to talk with each other about HR topics they are currently facing.
"Onboarding is a crucial part of creating an engaged and productive workforce," said Nitzberg. "It's not rocket science, but it is a process that takes time and a different way of thinking to be successful. From the interview process on, following an effective onboarding plan goes far in creating the kind of company environment that cultivates organizational, and personal, success.
"I really enjoyed my discussion with Jeff and am very grateful for the opportunity to talk more about these important organizational issues," Nitzberg continued.
About West5 Consulting
West5 Consulting is a people and organization development company that is dedicated to solving people problems that impact business success. Principal Nettie Nitzberg help clients optimize their processes for selecting, integrating and developing their most important resource – people, by creating work environments that attract, grow and retain top talent. West5 Consulting understands that the process starts, rather than ends, with a new hire. Their services include management and leadership development, onboarding, team building, culture, and more. Clients include PerkinElmer, PTC, JPMorgan Chase, TESARO, McGraw Hill Education, and Biogen, among others. Industries of interest include pharmaceutical, biomedical/biotechnology, higher education, finance, professional services, technology and non-profit organizations. For additional information, please visit www.west5consulting.com or call 678-438-4803.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse