March 2017
Phantom Communications gives smartphones their second life

 
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Ever since Steve Jobs introduced the first smartphone with a touch interface in 2007, the wireless electronics industry has been growing exponentially. We all know the feeling of unboxing a brand-new phone, peeling off that plastic film and watching the screen light up for the first time, but what happens to that phone after you purchase that newer model?

By 2017, a third of the world's population is anticipated to own a smartphone which translates to a staggering 2.6 Billion smartphone users in the world. Each new smartphone model that is released by major manufacturer causes a ripple effect into existing markets and this upward trend has caused a domino effect in mobile payments, wearable tech, and accessories as well.

Every time consumers upgrade their phones and trade in older versions, or directly sell their old cellphones/tablets, it returns to the supply chain cycle. Electronic device redistributors acquire this inventory from various sellers including original manufacturers and assess the quality of each pre-owned device. Prepared for deployment once again, they are sold to various companies that aren't keen to pay top dollar for the latest model, but willing to pay less for a slightly older model that gets the job done. "Ride-sharing apps, restaurants, educators, and shopping centers are a few of our clients," says Albert Mita, CEO of Phantom communications, an industry leader in electronics redistribution. The company acquires smartphone and tablet products in bulk and sells it to other interested clients. "Consumers are intrigued by the fact that their old phones might be used by their Lyft/Uber or by the server taking their order at a restaurant," says the 14 year industry veteran.

"Products have to pass a rigorous quality assessment process and get a grade accordingly," says Mita, referring to the various letter grades his company gives each phone. Maintaining the quality of the electronic devices is a crucial part the redistribution business, factors like pricing, client relations, and company integrity depend on it. Furthermore, governing authorities have awarded Phantom Communications with certifications for their quality control management systems, helping them stand out in the wireless industry.

Visit us at https://phantomcomm.com to learn more

Media Contact
Phantom Communications - Hadi Rashid
7184997100
***@phantomcomm.com
Page Updated Last on: Mar 01, 2017
