Phantom Communications gives smartphones their second life
By 2017, a third of the world's population is anticipated to own a smartphone which translates to a staggering 2.6 Billion smartphone users in the world. Each new smartphone model that is released by major manufacturer causes a ripple effect into existing markets and this upward trend has caused a domino effect in mobile payments, wearable tech, and accessories as well.
Every time consumers upgrade their phones and trade in older versions, or directly sell their old cellphones/tablets, it returns to the supply chain cycle. Electronic device redistributors acquire this inventory from various sellers including original manufacturers and assess the quality of each pre-owned device. Prepared for deployment once again, they are sold to various companies that aren't keen to pay top dollar for the latest model, but willing to pay less for a slightly older model that gets the job done. "Ride-sharing apps, restaurants, educators, and shopping centers are a few of our clients," says Albert Mita, CEO of Phantom communications, an industry leader in electronics redistribution. The company acquires smartphone and tablet products in bulk and sells it to other interested clients. "Consumers are intrigued by the fact that their old phones might be used by their Lyft/Uber or by the server taking their order at a restaurant,"
"Products have to pass a rigorous quality assessment process and get a grade accordingly,"
Visit us at https://phantomcomm.com to learn more
