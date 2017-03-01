Princeton Pack 229 Holds Annual Pinewood Derby

Pack 229 held their annual Pinewood Derby Race at Harper Elementary School in Princeton, Texas on Saturday.

-- On Saturday, February 25th, the boys of Cub Scout Pack 229 in Princeton held their annual Pinewood Derby Race at Harper Elementary School in Princeton, Texas. In the spirit of the Cub Scout motto "do your best" the scouts designed, cut, and decorated their own cars from a block of wood, nails and plastic wheels. They then raced their creations along an inclined track, powered only by gravity.Pack 229 is chartered to Parents of Princeton Scouts and works to achieve excellence in fostering the character development of young people, and to instill in them the values found in the Scout Oath and Law.The Pinewood Derby event has been an important part of the Boy Scouts of America since 1955. Scouts learn to stress individual achievement and accomplishment rather than victory over competitors."I love the tradition of the Pinewood Derby. So often are the youth tied to their electronic devices. This event gives the boys the ability to work with their parents in planning their cars." said Jeremy Gerdes, Cubmaster of Pack 229. "The derby also reminds them about good sportsmanship. The race is usually the highlight of the year for the Cub Scouts, " he said.Each car raced in four heats, with the times recorded and averaged. Congratulations to Wesley Brodeur, the overall champion this year.Results are:Place – Wesley BrodeurPlace – Erik GerdesPlace – Neven GillPlace – Alex GerdesPlace – Alexander MoszerPlace – Lucas AaronPlace – Braydin BurnsPlace - Dylan WakelyPlace - Brayden PaynePlace – Erik GerdesPlace - JoeyPlace - Nick CarterPlace – Wesley BrodeurPlace – Tyler LuelfPlacePlace – Neven GillPlace – Noah YoosPlace – Carson BerryAlong with year-round activities of camping, projects, trips, and games, Cub Scouts seek to be of service to others.