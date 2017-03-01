News By Tag
Princeton Pack 229 Holds Annual Pinewood Derby
Pack 229 held their annual Pinewood Derby Race at Harper Elementary School in Princeton, Texas on Saturday.
Pack 229 is chartered to Parents of Princeton Scouts and works to achieve excellence in fostering the character development of young people, and to instill in them the values found in the Scout Oath and Law.
The Pinewood Derby event has been an important part of the Boy Scouts of America since 1955. Scouts learn to stress individual achievement and accomplishment rather than victory over competitors.
"I love the tradition of the Pinewood Derby. So often are the youth tied to their electronic devices. This event gives the boys the ability to work with their parents in planning their cars." said Jeremy Gerdes, Cubmaster of Pack 229. "The derby also reminds them about good sportsmanship. The race is usually the highlight of the year for the Cub Scouts, " he said.
Each car raced in four heats, with the times recorded and averaged. Congratulations to Wesley Brodeur, the overall champion this year.
Results are:
Overall:
1st Place – Wesley Brodeur
2nd Place – Erik Gerdes
3rd Place – Neven Gill
Tiger:
1st Place – Alex Gerdes
2nd Place – Alexander Moszer
3rd Place – Lucas Aaron
Wolf:
1st Place – Braydin Burns
2nd Place - Dylan Wakely
3rd Place - Brayden Payne
Bear:
1st Place – Erik Gerdes
2nd Place - Joey
3rd Place - Nick Carter
Webelos I :
1st Place – Wesley Brodeur
2nd Place – Tyler Luelf
3rd Place
Webelos II:
1st Place – Neven Gill
2nd Place – Noah Yoos
3rd Place – Carson Berry
Along with year-round activities of camping, projects, trips, and games, Cub Scouts seek to be of service to others.
http://www.txpack229.org
https://www.facebook.com/
