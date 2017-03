Emler Swim School Hiring Managers and 100 New Swim Teachers

Three Emler Locations Hosting Local Hiring Days March 4, 8 & 15

LoveYourJob

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Jobs

* Teaching

* Swimming Industry:

* Sports Location:

* Bedford - Texas - US

Contact

Matt MacVeigh

Marketing & Social Media Manager

***@emlerswimschool.com Matt MacVeighMarketing & Social Media Manager

End

-- Emler Swim School is conducting three company-wide hiring days on March 4, 8 and 15 with the goal of interviewing qualified candidates to fill multiple management positions and approximately 100 part-time swim teacher roles. The company is hiring to support growth, both at current schools and in new locations.Emler Swim School of Kansas City-Leawood3612 W 135th Street, Leawood, Kansas 66224Emler Swim School of Austin-Anderson Mill13492 N. US Hwy 183, Suite 500, Austin, Texas 78750(Interviewing for Anderson Mill, Westlake and Round Rock schools.)Emler Swim School of Frisco7151 Preston Road, Suite 321, Frisco, TX 75034(Interviewing for all DFW area schools.)We look forward to visiting with interested job seekers at the above schools on the school's hiring day. Be sure to bring a resume, and feel free to apply ahead of your visit, online at http://www.emlerswimschool.com/ work_for_emler/ job_opportu... Emler Swim School is the recipient of numerous awards ( http://www.emlerswimschool.com/ emler_difference/ awards_de... ) including Dallas Morning News Top 100 Places to Work, Austin Business Journal Best Places to Work, and multiple publications have recognized the high quality infant and child swim lessons offered by Emler.Emler is a different place for children to learn how to swim. It's more than being the first company to build a pool inside a shopping strip. It's also more than having a time-tested curriculum, heated water, or even a highly-trained staff. At Emler, "Safety with a Splash of Love" is at the heart of all of our programs. We teach with care and encouragement, and the Emler Guarantee ensures that no child finishes the semester without having met program goals while developing a lifelong love for swimming. For more information regarding swim lessons or working at Emler, contact the swim school near your or visit our website at www.emlerswimschool.com.