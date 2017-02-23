The Virtual Office - Business In The Social Media Age

Mia Mind Music, an entertainment, promotion and marketing company for musicians and record labels, now scheduling Skype meetings as a way to interact face to face with the companies and people in the entertainment industry.

-- Cutting costs to maximize profits is at the goal of every business. So, if you have a global clientele, should you be opening offices around the world? No, in the age of social media with a bit of ingenuity you're able to turn your office into a virtual space where you're accessible to both current and potential clients regardless of location.When Mia Mind Music, an entertainment promotion and marketing company moved their offices out of New York City because of the small business unfriendly rents, they worried how they'd stay in touch with their client base. Using capital they formerly budgeted for their midtown Manhattan monthly rent they upgraded their office computers. Each new system was equipped with a high definition camera and an ultra-responsive microphone. Employing a standard Skype application they next began scheduling face-to-face real time meetings with clients. A virtual office space was born."This affords possibilities to interact with the companies and people in the entertainment industry who hire us in ways we were limited by only operating only from a physical environment. Metropolitan centers like NYC may once have been the crossroads of the world, but in the social media age all geographic constrains are no longer existent. We feel our current virtual office concept has allowed us now to be able to reach the entire planet. There's just something about business meetings where both parties are able to look each other in the eye that accelerates the deal making process." said Stevie B, one of Mia Mind Music's founders and president."Prior to this, office meetings were usually not feasible with someone who's halfway around the globe. Our appointments are typically scheduled by email, or phone then either I, or one of our other executives will meet via Skype with the other party. We have 23 gold and platinum records hanging from our walls that were awarded to either me or my business partners, and when a perspective client sees those behind us during our virtual meetings it's a validation of our track record of success. That's just something not easily done when communicating through email or only over the phone. We can assure those who want us to work on their behalf that we'll be here to help them succeed with their career endeavors."