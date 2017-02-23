Fun, Fashion, and Fantasy Style Fashion Week

 
4Chion Lifestyle announces coverage at Style Fashion Week. Fashion week will at the beautiful Pacific Design Center 8687 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- 4Chion Lifestyle coverage with Style Fashion Week presents the best fashion and performances each year. Style Fashion Week "represents the diverse cultures of the world and brings in international designers, media, celebrities & commerce season after season."

Designers presenting this evening include:

Malan Breton

Commatteo

Shahida Parides

Moods of Norway

David Tupaz

Richard Hallmarq

Mario De Le Torre

Disco Panda

Ydamys Simo

Bijan Andre

Eddie Eddie By Billy Tommy

Wangliling

Thomas Wylde

Honee

Adrian Alicea

Style Fashion Week will have an opening reception March 8, 2017 at SkyBar at the Mondrian 8440 Sunset Boulevard West Hollywood, CA 90069 Ticket information is located here https://www.eventbrite.com/o/style-fashion-week-4754924097

Closing night will be a great evening with a performance by Cirque Du Soleil Zumanity. This will be fashion and fantasy. Each night will include a marketplace. This marketplace offers products for shopping, networking for designers, stylist, and editors.

Unable to attend connect with Style Fashion Week's collection here https://plus.google.com/u/0/collection/k-LunB for exclusive insights to Fashion Week. Connect with 4Chion Lifestyle on: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, Tumblr, StumbleUpon, and Google+.

Our official hash tag is #4chionStyle. The following hashtags will be using #StyleFW #Fashion and #StyleFWLA during the event.

4Chion Lifestyle will bring you the best of fashion from Los Angeles with Style Fashion Week. Style Fashion Week brings fashion runways worldwide. They provide a marketplace for brands to display, sale, and networking.

"Style Fashion Week, producer of globally recognized fashion events, provides top designers a world class platform to showcase their collections. Each year Style Fashion Week presents the seasons must see shows, unforgettable performances and exclusive installations. Our expansive Style Marketplace immerses guests in fashion as well as art and design. Guests directly engage with brands throughout the week."

The Los Angeles Convention Center will provide a beautiful location in Los Angeles.

Style Fashion Week sponsors and supporters include: City Of Los Angeles, Rock A Lash, Blossom Social, Bubble Fish Media, City of Los Angeles, HaloCam, Cirque Du Soleil, and many more.

4Chion Lifestyle is your location for beauty, fashion, red carpet, celebrity, and more. 4Chion Lifestyle provides lifestyle worldwide. Our team is dedicated to bringing the highest quality lifestyle for your best styling, fashion, and beauty needs.

4Chion Lifestyle is a division of 4Chion Marketing. 4Chion Marketing is an experienced marketing firm to provide your company with current and updated marketing services. We focus on your business' ability to continue to grow. We are Certified Online Marketing Professionals. 4Chion provides traditional and Internet marketing services.

Contact: Tammy@4chionMarketing.com

Phone: 480-882-8501

Website: https://4chionmarketing1.wordpress.com/ - 4Chion Lifestyle

