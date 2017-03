Fun, Fashion, and Fantasy Style Fashion Week

4Chion Lifestyle announces coverage at Style Fashion Week. Fashion week will at the beautiful Pacific Design Center 8687 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069.

Style Fashion Week presents the best fashion and performances each year. Style Fashion Week "represents the diverse cultures of the world and brings in international designers, media, celebrities & commerce season after season." Designers presenting this evening include: Malan Breton, Commatteo, Shahida Parides, Moods of Norway, David Tupaz, Richard Hallmarq, Mario De Le Torre, Disco Panda, Ydamys Simo, Bijan Andre, Eddie Eddie By Billy Tommy, Wangliling, Thomas Wylde, Honee, and Adrian Alicea. Style Fashion Week will have an opening reception March 8, 2017 at SkyBar at the Mondrian 8440 Sunset Boulevard West Hollywood, CA 90069. Closing night will be a great evening with a performance. Each night will include a marketplace. This marketplace offers products for shopping, networking for designers, stylist, and editors. "Style Fashion Week, producer of globally recognized fashion events, provides top designers a world class platform to showcase their collections. Each year Style Fashion Week presents the seasons must see shows, unforgettable performances and exclusive installations. Our expansive Style Marketplace immerses guests in fashion as well as art and design. Guests directly engage with brands throughout the week." The Los Angeles Convention Center will provide a beautiful location in Los Angeles. Style Fashion Week sponsors and supporters include: City Of Los Angeles, Rock A Lash, Blossom Social, Bubble Fish Media, City of Los Angeles, HaloCam, Cirque Du Soleil, and many more.