Steve Golab To Lead Austin Division Of Creative Alignments (CA), The First Outside Colorado

-- Creative Alignments, a time-based recruiting firm that is revolutionizing the recruiting industry, has named Steve Golab as Senior Market Manager for their Austin division. Developing the company's third location and the first outside the state of Colorado, Golab is responsible for growing the firm's clientele for their unique, non-traditional recruiting model in Central Texas.A 20 year veteran of Austin's entrepreneurial community, Golab was a cofounder of FG SQUARED, pioneering the digital, 3D animation, and online presence space. In creating GoLab, one of Austin's first co-working spaces, he helped foster the shared-office space movement in the city, tapping into diverse synergies and talents leading to superior business outcomes. Throughout his career, Golab has served as a trusted advisor for growth and iterative businesses, navigating through market cycles and shifts as a thought leader and connector in the community."Steve brings a wealth of deep connections and community intelligence to our Austin organization,"said Peggy Shell, CEO and Founder of Creative Alignments. "His client service abilities are exceptional, and we are fortunate to have Steve bringing our innovative talent acquisition model to this growing market."Within two months of launch, the firm's time-based recruiting approach is resonating with Austin businesses searching for talent, with anchor clients solidified in the tech, natural foods, manufacturing and digital agency sectors.Founded in 2010, Creative Alignments is disrupting the $13 billion dollar archaic recruiting industry with a time-based, client-aligned model which aligns its companies with key talent in a cost effective and transformative manner.For more information, please visit www.creativealignments.com or call 888.502.8944.About Creative AlignmentsCreative Alignments (CA) is a disruptor in the recruiting space, using a time-based, cost effective model that creates a flexible talent partnership with our clients. As opposed to traditional percentage-of-salary recruiting firms who are costly and candidate-focused, CA aligns with client companies to tap into great talent while saving money with our transformative, pay-by-the-hour process. Our sophisticated senior team recruits across all functions in the technology, food & consumer products, professional/general services & manufacturing industries. One size, traditional recruiting does not fit all. Reinvent your recruiting by contacting Creative Alignments at www.creativealignments.com or call 888-502-8944 to learn more.Twitter: @CARecruiting