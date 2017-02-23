News By Tag
Steve Golab To Lead Austin Division Of Creative Alignments (CA), The First Outside Colorado
CA taps Golab as Senior Market Manager for Austin, responsible for market expansion for the firm's pay-for-effort recruiting model. The firm's time-based approach has already solidified several anchor tech, food and manufacturing clients in market.
A 20 year veteran of Austin's entrepreneurial community, Golab was a cofounder of FG SQUARED, pioneering the digital, 3D animation, and online presence space. In creating GoLab, one of Austin's first co-working spaces, he helped foster the shared-office space movement in the city, tapping into diverse synergies and talents leading to superior business outcomes. Throughout his career, Golab has served as a trusted advisor for growth and iterative businesses, navigating through market cycles and shifts as a thought leader and connector in the community.
"Steve brings a wealth of deep connections and community intelligence to our Austin organization,"
Within two months of launch, the firm's time-based recruiting approach is resonating with Austin businesses searching for talent, with anchor clients solidified in the tech, natural foods, manufacturing and digital agency sectors.
Founded in 2010, Creative Alignments is disrupting the $13 billion dollar archaic recruiting industry with a time-based, client-aligned model which aligns its companies with key talent in a cost effective and transformative manner.
For more information, please visit www.creativealignments.com or call 888.502.8944.
About Creative Alignments
Creative Alignments (CA) is a disruptor in the recruiting space, using a time-based, cost effective model that creates a flexible talent partnership with our clients. As opposed to traditional percentage-of-
Twitter: @CARecruiting
Media Contact
Angela Fulcher
The Growth CMO
5124701970
***@thegrowthcmo.com
