Remodelers Learn to Beat the Boom & Bust Cycle
The Aspire Institute Founder & CEO Ken Brookings Addresses the Oregon Remodelers Association March 8 in Portland, OR
The presentation will address key areas in the professional builder's business that can help insulate them from the normal up and down economic cycles. Builders will learn key principles that can minimize the negative impact of these cycles to maintain a healthy balance in income and workload throughout each part of the Boom and Bust cycles.
"The primary purpose of this presentation is to explore the patterns and indicators that create these cycles and to help contractors understand how the inevitable up and down cycles work. I hope to leave them with knowledge they can use to chart a better course through them," said Aspire Institute founder and CEO, Ken Brookings.
The study and understanding of underlying economic cycles in business has been a topic of deep interest to Ken for many years. In 2016 he authored an industry white paper on the subject to share the findings he's collected over more than twenty years of study and analysis. The accompanying white paper, "Beating the Boom & Bust Cycle in the Construction Industry," will be available free of charge to all attendees at the presentation, or it can be downloaded in advance from the Aspire Institute web site: Click Here to Download. (https://theaspireinstitute.com/
The presentation is sponsored by Sustainable Northwest Wood and will take place at their location, 2701 SE 14th Ave. in Portland Oregon on Wednesday, March 8 from 5:30 to 7 pm, during the Oregon Remodelers Association monthly evening membership meeting. Tickets for ORA members are $20. Non-members are $30. For more information or to register: Click Here (http://www.oregonremodelers.org/
MORE: For over 20 years the Aspire Institute has been helping the owners and leaders of small businesses achieve new levels of success. We focus on helping those who are expert in their craft become equally powerful as professional business operators.
Mitchell Fullerton
8882528998
***@theaspireinstitute.com
