Guardian Wells Financial Celebrates 10th Anniversary
Award-winning firm remembers notable milestones over past decade
Dated: March 1, 2016
CARMEL, Ind. – February 7, 2017 marked the 10th anniversary for Guardian Wells Financial, a growing financial planning fiduciary firm in Carmel – bound, not only ethically, but legally, to act only in the client's best interest – focused on bringing lifetime income and financial security to retirees and pre-retirees. The award-winning, integrated firm celebrates its milestone year by remembering some of its most important breakthroughs along the way.
Top 10 MILESTONES in GWF's Timeline
1. February 2007 – A new firm is born: Jason Hutchins launches into the industry securing his insurance licensure, working as a sole-proprietorship, collaborating with American Republic Insurance Company.
2. 2009 – Jason goes solo, focusing on fixed index annuities and income planning.
3. 2011 – GWF launches The Retirement University Radio Network on 1430 WXNT Fox in Indianapolis.
4. 2012 – GWF hires first employee.
5. March 3, 2014 – GWF featured in Forbes magazine as one of 11 of Indiana's Financial Leaders.
6. December 2013 – GWF moves into new offices at the Carmel City Center.
7. June 2014 – GWF featured in Carmel Community Newsletter.
8. January 2016 – Jason teaches 4 separate adult classes on retirement at Indiana Wesleyan University.
9. October 2016 – GWF hosts Presidential Debate party with Tony Katz of 93.1 WIBC
10. January 2017- GWF partners with Sullivan's Steakhouse to bring real, relevant retirement workshops to the marketplace monthly in 2017.
Originally founded in 2007 by Jason Hutchins in Mishawaka, Indiana, Guardian Wells Financial began out of the trunk of a car, offering insurance for the self-employed market. Now, in its premier location, GWF offers a full complement of planning, insurance, and investment products and services to ensure the families it serves have income for the duration of their lives – and ensures they will never be forced to return to work after retirement.
Guardian Wells Financial has set the gold standard for client service and fiduciary responsibility offering a very specialized, very individualized service. Owner and president, Jason Hutchins remarked: "We are so thankful to our incredible clients for making this anniversary possible. Their partnership and faith in our ability to provide such a crucial service to them has sustained us. It's our commitment to provide the best solutions available for benefit of the families we serve, and it's a duty we take very seriously. What's most rewarding is when clients tell me how nice it is to stop worrying about having enough money for retirement."
Guardian Wells Financial has been a member of the National Ethics Association as well as a AAA member of the Better Business Bureau for the past 4 years. Jason has received The Award for Excellence in Financial and Insurance Services four years running from Advisors Excel – the largest financial marketing organization in the country. Additionally, Jason has received Advisor Excellence Awards from Security Benefit Life Insurance Company and American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company.
* Investment Advisory Services offered through Global Financial Private Capital, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser. Any comments regarding safe and secure investments, and guaranteed income streams refer only to fixed insurance products. They do not refer, in any way to securities or investment advisory products. Fixed Insurance and Annuity product guarantees are subject to the claims-paying ability of the issuing company and are not offered by Global Financial Private Capital.
Guardian Wells Financial began in February 2007 as a sole proprietorship by Jason P. Hutchins in Mishawaka, Indiana. Jason began offering insurance for the self-employed market. As soon as Guardian Wells Financial began offering retirement solutions, the agency moved toward income planning using guaranteed financial solutions. Jason is now a licensed fiduciary wealth manager with insurance and investment designations, specializing in retirement platforms that mitigate financial risk. Jason isa contributing author and has been mentioned in both Forbes magazine and Fox Business News. Our offices are located in the heart of downtown Carmel, Indiana at 722 S Rangeline Rd, in the beautiful Carmel City Center.
Find out more at http://www.GuardianWellsFinancial.com
Contact
Ashley Adamak-Gray
***@guardianwells.com
