WMD Benelux and cimt b. v. to Hold xSuite Experience Day in Eindhoven

Customers and prospective customers to be introduced to workflow, folder and archive solutions for SAP

-- The Dutch subsidiary of the WMD Group from Ahrensburg, Germany, has invited customers to Eindhoven to take part in the "WMD xSuite Experience Day" on March 30, 2017. The event is directed towards SAP users. It will span the range of topics from P2P processes with electronic invoice receipt and mobile release to new features available in the current xSuite solution family for digitalizing business processes. The topics of audit-proof archiving and operability with SAP Fiori and S/4HANA will round off the spectrum.In the Benelux region, a mature SAP market, there is a high demand for automated, SAP-integrated solutions for processes such as invoice processing, order processing, and end-to-end procure-to-pay. The SAP-certified xSuite solution family helps downsize and optimize processes. The xSuite Experience Day offers general information on these topics and, in the latter part of the event, deeper insights for customers of WMD Benelux.In the morning, the partner cimt will report on the project implemented at client HAWESKO for processing of incoming invoices with SAP. In the afternoon, WMD Benelux reference customer Continental Bakaries will take participants along the path of migration from Version 4.x to Version 5.x. In yet another slot, Hans Willems, Managing Director of WMD Benelux, will introduce the portfolio of managed services for customers. Then WMD and cimt will open the floor to networking and free exchange among attendees.Years of successful partnership in the SAP business connect the WMD Group, German parent company to WMD Benelux, and cimt AG, an established Hamburg IT company with an international presence. This has included joint sales activities, consulting, and implementations of the SAP-based solution. The partnership will be extended in the Benelux region with the dutch cimt subsidiary in 's-Hertogenbosch. Here as well, cimt has been active and successful for many years in the area of SAP integration and automation of processes.According to Sebastian Bauer, Managing Director of cimt Netherlands:"Our companies' service portfolios enhance one another ideally. Our concentrated SAP know-how and expertise as software developers and project partners enable us to map any scenario for SAP-integrated processes and workflow solutions." Serge Gouders, Commercial Director at WMD Benelux, adds: "The market here will also profit from the models for success that WMD and cimt offer. The end-to-end digitalization of SAP-integrated business processes is a major issue of great significance for companies."Further information: