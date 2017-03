Navigation North Announces New Open Educational Resources Platform

Fast Growing EdTech Company to Launch Free OER Platform in Summer 2017

Navigation North, an educational technology research and development firm, announced a summer 2017 release of a no-cost online platform for educators titled Open ED Community. Navigation North has been instrumental in several educational development projects. Open ED Community will feature free resources for educators, librarians, site administrators, education leaders and more. Areas of specialty will include professional development, customizable curriculum, collaboration tools and resource repositories. Of the company's much anticipated launch, Navigation North President said, "We've spent the last twelve years developing innovative tools for educators across a wide variety of systems, and it's exciting to finally bring the best of those ideas together in one unified platform." Navigation North will be showcasing a variety of tools which served as precursors to this new platform at the largest and longest running education technology conference in California. Interested parties can register (http://www.openedcommunity.com/join/) to be notified of further Open ED Community launch details. Whether creating digital learning tools or online professional development environments, Navigation North combines educational expertise with innovative development to help promote the power of learning and sharing.