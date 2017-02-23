 
Industry News





Navigation North Announces New Open Educational Resources Platform

Fast Growing EdTech Company to Launch Free OER Platform in Summer 2017
 
 
CHICO, Calif. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, Navigation North, an educational technology research and development firm, announced a summer 2017 release of a no-cost online platform for educators titled Open ED Community.

Navigation North has been instrumental in several educational development projects including the U.S. Department of Education's Learning Registry, California Department of Education's CTE Online, and the Smithsonian Institution's Learning Lab.

Open ED Community will feature free resources for educators, librarians, site administrators, education leaders and more. Areas of specialty will include professional development, customizable curriculum, collaboration tools and resource repositories.

Of the company's much anticipated launch, Navigation North President Joe Hobson said, "We've spent the last twelve years developing innovative tools for educators across a wide variety of systems, and it's exciting to finally bring the best of those ideas together in one unified platform."

Navigation North will be showcasing a variety of tools which served as precursors to this new platform at the CUE 2017 National Conference in Palm Springs, the largest and longest running education technology conference in California.

Interested parties can register (http://www.openedcommunity.com/join/) to be notified of further Open ED Community launch details.

About Navigation North:

Whether creating digital learning tools or online professional development environments, Navigation North combines educational expertise with innovative development to help promote the power of learning and sharing.

www.navigationnorth.com

Chris Bordeaux
***@navigationnorth.com
Click to Share