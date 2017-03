Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society Announces 2017 Board of Directors

2017 LDSS Board Members

-- Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society (LDSS) is pleased to announce Candy Bogardus will serve a second year as President of the LDSS. Bogardus, a founding member of the LDSS, has been a member of the board since its inception in 2006.The 2017 Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society officers consist of: Dr. Ben Spitalnick, Vice President; Traci Shreck, Secretary; Brian Hussey, Treasurer, and Joe Marchese, Past President. They are joined on the board by Michael Holton, Jr., Jason Ambrose and Tom Kenkel, Wendy Fears, Jamie Deen and Harris Martin.LDSS has grown from a group of four families who banded together in April 2006, with a shared experience of having a family member with Down syndrome, to a society that has attracted thousands of parents, children, advocates, community volunteers and corporate supporters. Annual events include the one-mile Buddy Walk, the Night of Champions gala dinner and Camp Buddy. LDSS is also a community partner for the JOY prom.LDSS meets the fourth Tuesday of the month in the Benedictine Military School Media Center, 6502 Seawright Drive, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is open to any and all and includes child care.For more information, contact Candy Bogardus at cbogardus@ldssga.org or Brian Hussey at bhussey@ldssga.org.ABOUT THE LOWCOUNTRY DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETYThe Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society (LDSS) is a support group to benefit people with Down syndrome and their families through local through local leadership, support, outreach, education and advocacy. Meetings are held every fourth Tuesday of the month, typically with a guest speaker and social time for families to meet and interact. LDSS encourages the whole family to attend; children of all ages are welcome. LDSS is an affiliate of the National Down Syndrome Society. For more information about LDSS, visit http://www.ldssga.org CONTACTCandy Bogarduscbogardus@ldssga.org(912) 663-8573Brian Husseybhussey@ldssga.orghttp://www.ldssga.orgMEDIA CONTACTCynthia WrightCarriage Trade Public Relations®(912) 856-9075http://www.carriagetradepr.comcynthia.wright@carriagetradepr.com