30th Annual Ostomy Product and Health Fair with Luncheon
Breaking the Taboo on Pee and Poo. The 30th Annual Ostomy Product and Health Fair exhibitors talk openly about the "Secret Surgery" and how to live an active happy life with an ostomy.
This must-attend Ostomy Product Fair features over 25 of the industry's top exhibitors who will answer questions, demonstrate the newest products and provide samples. Wound Ostomy and Continence (WOC) Nurses will be available for free private consultations. Door prizes and a complimentary lunch are also on the agenda.
"We strongly urge everyone with an ostomy, caregivers of ostomates and those wanting to learn more about ostomies to attend our informative Ostomy Product Fair," said Marilyn Bossard, President of the Clearwater Ostomy Support Group. "We put on this fair to help people learn easier ways to live with an ostomy and to help with any challenges they may be experiencing. There will definitely be someone there who can answer any questions you may have."
For those who are hearing the word "Ostomy" for the first time, it refers to the surgically created opening in the body for the discharge of body wastes. A stoma is the actual end of the ureter or small or large bowel that can be seen protruding through the abdominal wall. Pouches typically cover this opening. These life-saving surgeries are on the rise due to increases in colon, rectal and bladder cancer including digestive disease (e.g., Crohn's, ulcerative colitis, diverticulitis, irritable bowel syndrome). The American Cancer Society estimates there will be over 135,000 new cases of colorectal cancer and over 50,000 deaths this year alone.
Ostomy surgeries have been called ''the secret surgery'' because the people who had it didn't want others to know. The subject was and can still be found by many to be taboo. Thankfully, nowadays, more and more men, women and teens who have had ostomy surgery are talking openly about their operation and how it has affected their lives and their relationships with their families, friends and employers.
So "secret" are most of these surgeries you might be surprised to learn the following notables and athletes have ostomies and many are speaking out: The Queen Mother, Dwight D Eisenhower, Bob Hope, Fred Astaire, Napoleon Bonaparte, 1966 PGA Champion Al Geiberger, Jerry Kramer Green Bay Packers Football Player, San Diego Chargers Place Kicker, Rolf Benirschke (with 2 ostomies played for another 8 years), Triathlete Lee-Ann Watanabe, and Rebecca Zamolo creator and star of the "Poop in a Bag" video.
The 30th Annual Ostomy Product and Health Fair (https://www.facebook.com/
The Clearwater Ostomy Support Group is a 501-C3 non-profit organization and is completely staffed with volunteers. The group started in 1978 meeting in a small room at Morton Plant hospital and has grown to one the largest ostomy support group in the nation. The group now meets at the Morton Plant Heart & Vascular Pavilion the third Saturday of each month from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon. They are committed to improving the quality of life of people who have, or will have, an intestinal or urinary diversion. Anyone needing help living with an ostomy or having questions is encouraged to call 727-490-9931 or visit http://www.clearwaterostomysupportgroup.org
