Professional IONM Solutions in San Antonio, TX Offered by EPIOM
EPIOM has announced its offer of professional IONM services (Intraoperative neuromonitoring) for hospitals and surgeons in San Antonio, TX and nearby communities. 24-hour support is also included. More information can be found at EpiomNeuro.com.
EPIOM is available for around the clock IONM support. With its professional team, EPIOM can ensure quality IONM assistance 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year.
Those wishing to learn more about the range of professional IONM solutions offered in San Antonio can browse through the EPIOM website, EpiomNeuro.com. To reach EPIOM, call 210-649-6421 or use the contact form found on the EPIOM website.
About EPIOM:
EPIOM is a physician-owned and surgeon-directed company that proudly offers professional intraoperative neuromonitoring solutions (IONM) for physicians and hospitals in the San Antonio, Texas area. EPIOM's entire team consists of experienced, thoroughly-vetted professionals that have at the very least a bachelor's degree and either possesses a Certification in Neurophysiologic Intraoperative Monitoring (CNIM) or is working towards this certification. Within the EPIOM website, http://epiomneuro.com, visitors can learn more about the IONM solutions offered in San Antonio. This website also provides information useful for patients. To reach EPIOM, call 210-649-6421 or fill out and submit the simple contact form found on the EPIOM website.
