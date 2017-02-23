Attention: Sun Acquisitions announces the sale of Outsource Technologies to a strategic acquirer

Contact

-- Sun Acquisitions is pleased to announce the sale of print management and printer repair company, Outsource Technologies, which is located in the Chicagoland area. The Company, started over 20 years ago, offers clients a cost effective toner program bundled with printer servicing and print assessment. Over the years, the Company has retained its clients by offering cost savings, flexibility and top-notch service. Clients included small and mid-sized corporations and several well-known not-for-profit organizations.Sun Acquisitions generated 35 prospective acquirers for this business during the engagement and was able to secure an outstanding exit value for the client. The owner of Outsource Technologies, Jeff Armstrong, stated that "each member of the Sun Acquisitions team took a piece of the complex process of selling my unique company and executed it with jaw dropping efficiency."The Company was acquired by a document and print management company that wanted to expand and grow its customer base through the established relationships and services that were offered by the Company.Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.Phone: 773-243-1603