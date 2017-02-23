News By Tag
Horror Writers Association's 2016 Specialty Press Award
HWA's 2016 Specialty Press Award - Omnium Gatherum – Kate Jonez
Omnium Gatherum means "this" and "that" in Latin. The publisher released its first four titles in 2011. Since that time, it has grown from a one-person operation to a robust small press, employing many talented and creative people. This press is dedicated to bringing unique voices to publication, and working hard to produce excellent stories that explore the dark recesses of genre fiction. Kate Jonez, the editor-in-chief of Omnium Gatherum hopes the publisher's success inspires others, especially woman and underrepresented individuals, to take the leap and make things happen, even when facing insurmountable odds. Great things can happen from honest efforts.
Kate Jonez is quoted as saying, "I am thrilled and honored for Onium Gatherum to be recognized by the HWA. The organization has been essential to the growth of the company. We couldn't have done it without the advice and support we've received from so many wonderful members."
