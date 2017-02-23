Horror Writers Association's 2016 Specialty Press Award

HWA's 2016 Specialty Press Award - Omnium Gatherum – Kate Jonez

-- The Horror Writers Association proudly announces Omnium Gatherum as the recipient of the 2016 Specialty Press Award. Each year the HWA recognizes the accomplishments of a noteworthy small press. The Specialty Press Award brings recognition to an outstanding publisher of horror, dark fantasy, and weird fiction.This year's Specialty Press award will be presented during StokerCon2017 aboard the Queen Mary in Long Beach, CA, from April 27-30.Omnium Gatherum means "this" and "that" in Latin. The publisher released its first four titles in 2011. Since that time, it has grown from a one-person operation to a robust small press, employing many talented and creative people. This press is dedicated to bringing unique voices to publication, and working hard to produce excellent stories that explore the dark recesses of genre fiction. Kate Jonez, the editor-in-chief of Omnium Gatherum hopes the publisher's success inspires others, especially woman and underrepresented individuals, to take the leap and make things happen, even when facing insurmountable odds. Great things can happen from honest efforts.Kate Jonez is quoted as saying, "I am thrilled and honored for Onium Gatherum to be recognized by the HWA. The organization has been essential to the growth of the company. We couldn't have done it without the advice and support we've received from so many wonderful members."