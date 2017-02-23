News By Tag
White Pine Announces the Launch of CADOVA
Industry leader introduces exclusive assortment of branded statement jewelry.
CADOVA's inaugural collection will include carefully selected one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces ranging in price from $5,000 to $100,000, with a strong focus on elegant cocktail rings and vibrant statement necklaces. The collection's first set of pieces will showcase its focus on fancy colored diamonds, including:
· A 1.69 carat fancy purple-pink heart shape mounted as a pendant in platinum and 18k rose gold with micro pave frame;
· A 1.01 carat fancy deep brownish orange pink radiant mounted as a ring in platinum and 18k rose gold with a micro pave double halo and;
· A 3.16 carat fancy vivid yellow IF cushion mounted as a ring in platinum and 18k yellow gold with matching bullet shape sides weighing 1.17 carats total.
"Colored diamonds have been one of the most notable categories in fine jewelry recently, yet these beloved pieces can be extremely hard to come by. White Pine is both proud and excited to bring them to the market in an exceptional, new way," said Andrew Brown, President of White Pine Trading.
CADOVA will make its highly anticipated debut over the course of the 2017 trade show season, during which time the company will unveil new pieces at each individual event. Trade show attendees, press and retailers will be invited to join the White Pine team in previewing each piece and exploring the various qualities that make each piece unique and desirable.
Join White Pine at the Atlanta Jewelry Show on March 4, 2017 for CADOVA's debut release. To learn more about the new brand, please visit http://Whitepinediamonds.com.
About White Pine Trading LLC:
Established in 2010 with an aim to revolutionize the diamond industry's use of recycled product, White Pine Trading LLC is one of the world's leading recycled diamond and jewelry companies. The company buys and sells certified diamonds, parceled diamonds, fine jewelry and watches through a variety of distribution channels. The Company's experts also offer a range of consulting and appraisal services to financial services companies and the jewelry industry. Today, White Pine Trading holds offices in New York, Birmingham (UK) and Tokyo and generates more than $50M in revenue. To learn more, visit www.whitepinediamonds.com.
