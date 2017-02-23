Country(s)
Industry News
Nina Renae Releases Uptempo Ladies Anthem, " No Strings", Produced by Super Producer M. Geezy
As a budding entertainer, songwriter and dancer, Nina is ready to introduce a more mature engaging sound and show her depth as an artist.
Nina Renae will release her new single, "No Strings", on March 18th. It can be found on itunes, google play as well as on her website, www.ninarenaemusic.com.
For booking related inquiries, contact Khalisha Mitchell at ninarenaee@gmail.com. For media related inquiries, contact Tabitha Higgs at Tabitha@dymondmindpr.com.
##
About Nina Renae
In a crowded industry with rigorous demands; Nina Renae has not faltered and is gaining lightning speed on her rise to the top. The 2014 release of "Party (Not Going Home)" garnered multiple radio spins and launched Nina Renae into an international fan base. Her multi-octave vocal range and high energy choreography provokes her star to shine a little brighter than her contemporaries.
As a singer, songwriter, dancer and model, Nina's brand evokes the artistic essence of Janet Jackson, Aaliyah and Beyoncé, all while maintaining her own eclectic and innovative style. The multi-genre songstress produces sounds that are the components that give life to her artistic personae and garners the utmost adoration and respect from fans.
Taking the stage before national acts like Fantasia, Diggy Simmons, Plies, Jacob Lattimore (just to name a few) has honed Nina's skills to follow in the steps of her musical influences Michael Jackson, Beyonce, and Rihanna.
This is only the beginning for this astounding talent. Nina Renae, is a star on the rise!
Media Contact
Tabitha Higgs- - DyMond Mind Public Relations
(904) 735-3850
***@dymondmindpr.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse