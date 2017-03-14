 

Australian Recording Artist Vera Blue Announces U.S & SXSW Tour Dates

Australian Songstress Recently Signed To Deep Well/Capitol Records In The U.S.
 
Vera Blue Jun Press HiRes.
LOS ANGELES - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Australian artist Vera Blue today announced dates for her upcoming North American tour, where she will treat new fans to aseveral performances at Austin's SXSW before heading to venues in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago,  Brooklyn, New York City and Toronto, Canada. The highly lauded songstress was recently signed to Deep Well/Capitol Records in Los Angeles and the Paradigm Agency in New York and is currently in the studio recording her much anticipated debut album, and to release her critically acclaimed EP in the US second quarter of 2017.

Vera Blue began her career as a singer before performing acoustic guitar which led her to mixing lush and sultry electronica with raw piano and guitar, as heard on her EP 'Fingertips'.  The lead track 'Hold' (the debut single from Blue,) was  recently released in Australia and  has reached over 14 million streams and peaked at #1 on the Spotify AU Viral Chart, Top 5 UK/US and Global Spotify Viral Charts. Her  'Fingertips' EP peaked at #3 on the iTunes Album Chart, garnered 3 x Top 100 ARIA Chart Singles and has been streamed over 21 million times world-wide to date and received glowing reviews.

Watch Vera Blue's "Hold": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Cv6JEjevKQ



After releasing her "Fingertips" EP in Australia in May of 2016,  Vera Blue sold out Australian tours, with 30 sold out shows in capitol cities and regional areas and wowed audiences during the 2016/2017 Australian Summer Festival circuit.  Come discover Vera Blue and see below for her highly anticipated North American tour!

VERA BLUE NORTH SXSW & NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

3.14.17          Austin TX,   SXSW    Official Showcase at Swan Dive 12am-12:40am

3.16.17          Austin TX    SXSW    Sounds Australia BBQ Official Showcase at Brush Square

         3:35 pm – 4:00 pm

3.17.17          Austin TX,    SXSW    BMI Acoustic Brunch 10:30am-1pm

3.22.17          Los Angeles CA,          Bootleg Theater

3.24.17          San Francisco CA       Rickshaw Stop

3.25.17          Chicago IL,          Schubas

3.28.17          Brooklyn NY,          Babys All Right

3.29.17          New York NY,          Mercury Lounge

3.31.17         Toronto ON Canada,  The Drake Hotel

