Australian Recording Artist Vera Blue Announces U.S & SXSW Tour Dates
Australian Songstress Recently Signed To Deep Well/Capitol Records In The U.S.
Vera Blue began her career as a singer before performing acoustic guitar which led her to mixing lush and sultry electronica with raw piano and guitar, as heard on her EP 'Fingertips'. The lead track 'Hold' (the debut single from Blue,) was recently released in Australia and has reached over 14 million streams and peaked at #1 on the Spotify AU Viral Chart, Top 5 UK/US and Global Spotify Viral Charts. Her 'Fingertips' EP peaked at #3 on the iTunes Album Chart, garnered 3 x Top 100 ARIA Chart Singles and has been streamed over 21 million times world-wide to date and received glowing reviews.
VERA BLUE NORTH SXSW & NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES
3.14.17 Austin TX, SXSW Official Showcase at Swan Dive 12am-12:40am
3.16.17 Austin TX SXSW Sounds Australia BBQ Official Showcase at Brush Square
3:35 pm – 4:00 pm
3.17.17 Austin TX, SXSW BMI Acoustic Brunch 10:30am-1pm
3.22.17 Los Angeles CA, Bootleg Theater
3.24.17 San Francisco CA Rickshaw Stop
3.25.17 Chicago IL, Schubas
3.28.17 Brooklyn NY, Babys All Right
3.29.17 New York NY, Mercury Lounge
3.31.17 Toronto ON Canada, The Drake Hotel
