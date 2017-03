Australian Recording Artist Vera Blue Announces U.S & SXSW Tour Dates

Australian Songstress Recently Signed To Deep Well/Capitol Records In The U.S.

-- Australian artist Vera Blue today announced dates for her upcoming North American tour, where she will treat new fans to aseveral performances at Austin's SXSW before heading to venues in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Brooklyn, New York City and Toronto, Canada. The highly lauded songstress was recently signed to Deep Well/Capitol Records in Los Angeles and the Paradigm Agency in New York and is currently in the studio recording her much anticipated debut album, and to release her critically acclaimed EP in the US second quarter of 2017.Vera Blue began her career as a singer before performing acoustic guitar which led her to mixing lush and sultry electronica with raw piano and guitar, as heard on her EP 'Fingertips'. The lead trackHold' (the debut single from Blue,) was recently released in Australia and has reached overand peaked atHer 'Fingertips' EP peaked aton the, garneredand has been streamed overto date and received glowing reviews.Watch Vera Blue's "Hold": https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=3Cv6JEjevKQ After releasing her "Fingertips"EP in Australia in May of 2016, Vera Blue sold out Australian tours, with 30 sold out shows in capitol cities and regional areas and wowed audiences during the 2016/2017 Australian Summer Festival circuit. Come discover Vera Blue and see below for her highly anticipated North American tour!3.14.17 Austin TX, SXSW Official Showcase at Swan Dive 12am-12:40am3.16.17 Austin TX SXSW Sounds Australia BBQ Official Showcase at Brush Square3:35 pm – 4:00 pm3.17.17 Austin TX, SXSW BMI Acoustic Brunch 10:30am-1pm3.22.17 Los Angeles CA, Bootleg Theater3.24.17 San Francisco CA Rickshaw Stop3.25.17 Chicago IL, Schubas3.28.17 Brooklyn NY, Babys All Right3.29.17 New York NY, Mercury Lounge3.31.17 Toronto ON Canada, The Drake Hotel