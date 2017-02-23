News By Tag
Cyrex Laboratories Adds Unique Expertise With Two New Team Members
Dr. Engelman joins the Cyrex team as Clinical Consultant to provide his expert guidance on test result interpretation, clinical relevance of results, and possible treatment protocols. He will also speak on behalf of Cyrex at industry conferences and educational events as an authority on functional medicine.
Dr. Engelman is a practicing physicianspecializing in internal medicine, with advanced degrees in stem cell and functional medicine. He is Founder and President of the Engelman Health Institute and has a 23-year tenure as the Director of St. Joseph's Medical Center emergency department in Phoenix, Arizona. Dr. Engelman also has the distinction of having been standby physician for two American presidential administrations, President of the Maricopa County American Heart Association, Chief Physician for the Arizona Boxing Commission; and is Founder and CEO of AmeriMed American Hospitals in Mexico.
"The old paradigm for how we evaluate and respond to a patient's health is on the way out," said Dr. Engelman. "Medicine is becoming more personalized, and advances in immunology testing are a prime example of the shift toward a patient-specific, more holistic approach—and Cyrex Labs is at the forefront of this movement. I look forward to working with the Cyrex team to help patients learn more about how their immune systems respond to the environment and the foods they consume."
Michelle Clark has been tapped as Director of Sales to help execute Cyrex's strategic growth plan. Clark's 25-year focus on high-complexity laboratory testing will be an extraordinary asset in developing client relationships as she educates healthcare providers about the value of the Cyrex System.
Clark is a business strategist, marketing expert, speaker and writer with extensive leadership and management experience. Prior to joining Cyrex, Clark was Director of Sales and Marketing at Alletess Medical Laboratory, where she was instrumental in the transformation of that company into an international allergy laboratory with sustainable and profitable growth. She is a Board Advisor for the International College of Integrative Medicine and a member of the American Academy of Environmental Medicine, where she serves on the Exhibitor Committee. Clark is also a current member of the American College of Nutrition.
"Cyrex leads the industry in quality standards for laboratory testing. By sharing with healthcare providers the extra steps Cyrex takes to ensure the accuracy of its testing, I hope to help the business fully realize its growth potential," said Clark.
Physicians and other licensed healthcare professionals, as well as patients, interested in learning more about Cyrex and its unique approach to assessing immune reactivity and autoimmunity are encouraged to visit www.joincyrex.com for additional information.
About Cyrex Laboratories
Cyrex is a clinical immunology laboratory specializing in functional immunology and autoimmune reactivity. Cyrex offers multi-tissue antibody testing for the early detection and monitoring of today's complex autoimmune conditions. Cyrex develops innovative testing arrays through continuous collaboration with leading experts in medical research and clinical practice. Cyrex technology is built on four pillars of excellence, including the antigen purification system, optimized antigen concentration, antigen-specific validation and parallel testing technology. Cyrex is a CLIA licensed laboratory based in Phoenix, Arizona and holds a Medical Device Establishment License in Canada.
