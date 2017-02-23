News By Tag
John M. Collard Honored with SmartCEO Distinguished Leadership Award
Turnaround veteran and a founder of the Turnaround Management Association is honored for his life-long accomplishments and dedication to the turnaround community
Collard has grown Strategic Management Partners, Inc. into a nationally recognized turnaround management firm, which specializes in interim executive leadership, asset and investment recovery, board and private equity advisory, raising capital, and investing in and rebuilding underperforming troubled companies. Collard is a founder and past Chairman of the Turnaround Management Association a professional membership community that seeks to strengthen the global economy by working to save distressed businesses. He is also past Chairman of the Association of Interim Executives and a Senior Fellow of the Turnaround Management Society.
During his career, Collard has been awarded numerous times for his efforts to work with and save distressed companies and his contributions in the turnaround community. In 2014, he was named by The Daily Record as one of Maryland's Most Admired CEOs. In 2009, he won the Turnaround Atlas Award: Boutique Turnaround Consulting Firm of the Year by Global M&A Network. And in 2008, he was inducted into the Turnaround Management, Restructuring, Distressed Investing Industry Hall of Fame by the Turnaround Management Association.
"Turnarounds are like re-beginnings ─ you transform catastrophe, build action-oriented teams, differentiate and sell products and services, raise capital, and grow." said John Collard. "I have witnessed many changes and surprises in the business of turning around troubled companies. While Interim CEO leadership is important, the trend today is toward adding advisors in the role of outside director at the company, to guide management and raise capital. I am very proud of the work that we have done and our many success stories. I am honored and very proud to receive this special Award. Thank you."
"John is an exceptional turnaround specialist and a seasoned and visionary executive. I've had the pleasure of knowing him since the early days of SmartCEO magazine," says Craig Burris, Founder and CEO of SmartCEO. "I have continued to follow John's career as he helped countless business leaders, boards and struggling companies find the footing and the resources to continue their growth journey. What he's been able to accomplish and the resources he is able to provide is nothing short of remarkable."
About Strategic Management Partners, Inc.
Strategic Management Partners, Inc. (http://www.strategicmgtpartners.com/
About SmartCEO
SmartCEO's mission is to educate, inspire and connect the CEOs and C-level executives through the award-winning SmartCEO magazine, connections at high-energy events and access to valuable online resources. SmartCEO's integrated digital media and membership platforms reach business leaders and decision makers in the Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Long Island, New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC, metropolitan areas. www.smartceo.com
