AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson Earns American Conference on Diversity Humanitarian of the Year Award

-- The American Conference on Diversity will honor AT&T Chairman and CEO Randall L. Stephenson with the Humanitarian of the Year Award on Thursday, April 6, during the 69th Annual Humanitarian Awards Gala at the Pleasantdale Château in West Orange, NJ.Mr. Stephenson is a committed leader who boldly tackles diversity and inclusion issues inside and outside of the workplace. Last year, he addressed a well-stated position on "Black Lives Matter" and joined an AT&T employee-resource group conference as the keynote speaker to share his thoughts on diversity and inclusion."Do not tolerate each other. Work hard. Move into uncomfortable territory and understand each other," he said.Since Mr. Stephenson's appointment in 2007, AT&T has invested to become a global leader in the rapidly converging telecommunications, media, and technology space, providing integrated solutions that range from premium video entertainment, high-speed Internet and mobility to IP network services, security and the Internet of Things. Today, AT&T is the largest pay TV provider in the United States and one of the largest in the world. The company has more than $163 billion in 2016 revenues and 33 consecutive years of dividend growth.The company has committed $400 million since 2008 to its signature philanthropic initiative, AT&T Aspire, which drives innovation in education to promote student success in school and the workplace. Mr. Stephenson also has led AT&T's breakthrough "It Can Wait" campaign – an education and awareness program educating drivers that distracted driving is never OK. The program has amassed more than 14 million pledges of support.Mr. Stephenson began his career with Southwestern Bell Telephone in 1982 in Oklahoma. He served as the company's senior executive vice president and chief financial officer from 2001 to 2004, and from 2004 to 2007 he served as chief operating officer. He was appointed to AT&T's board of directors in 2005.This year's Humanitarian Awards Gala is co-chaired by Grammy-Award winning music legend Dionne Warwick (2015 Humanitarian Award honoree) and Berkeley College Chair Kevin Luing (2016 Humanitarian Award honoree) and will be hosted by Miss America 2004 Ericka Dunlap. Five other outstanding diversity and inclusion ambassadors will be honored:President & CEO of the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility – HACR (), is a global trailblazer for diversity and inclusion in the workplace.) is the most comprehensive healthcare delivery system in New Jersey with a service area covering five million people. The CEO of RWJBarnabas Health is Barry Ostrowsky.Middlesex County Sheriff (), is the first female Sheriff in Middlesex County and the first African-American Sheriff in the state of New Jersey.Principal at OIC of America's, Career and Academic Development Institute (is changing the lives of under-credited youth in Camden, NJ, and Philadelphia.Union High School Teacher (), was named one of the most influential teachers in the country.Proceeds from the Humanitarian Awards dinner will support the American Conference on Diversity's mission to build just and inclusive schools, workplaces, and communities through awareness, education, and advocacy. Our work to fight bias, bigotry, and injustice is needed now more than ever.By uniting top executives and community leaders committed to this mission, the American Conference on Diversity aims to raise $300,000 to continue to provide diversity and inclusion services, including the signature Lead for Diversity (http://americanconferenceondiversity.org/lead-for-diversity/)Institute. The yearlong, life-changing program has impacted more than 3,300 high-school students since 1995 by providing leadership-development and human-relations training so youth can stand up to hate, educate their peers, and be better prepared to enter today's workplace.Dinner sponsors include: ADP, Berkeley College, Verizon, BASF, L'Oréal USA, Investors Bank, New Jersey Resources, NJM Insurance Company, PSEG, Genova Burns, PNC Bank, Prudential Financial, RWJBarnabas Health, Saint Peter's University Hospital, and Nicholas Martini Foundation.In addition to networking, dining, and entertainment, this year's fundraiser will include a silent auction and prizes. The annual event will kick off with a stellar cocktail and networking reception at 6 p.m. at the spectacular Pleasantdale Château (757 Eagle Rock Avenue, West Orange, NJ 07052).Seats are limited! To purchase tickets, become a sponsor, or make silent auction item donations, contact Gala Coordinator Barbara Getze at bgetze@aol.com or (800) 626-8097 today. Tickets must be purchased in advance.The American Conference on Diversity is dedicated to building just and inclusive schools, workplaces, and communities through awareness, education, and advocacy. The nonprofit organization was founded in 1948 as the National Conference of Christians and Jews. Today the programs, services, and initiatives of the American Conference on Diversity are among the most important work focused on creating a more inclusive society. It is the unfinished business of living in a highly diverse nation: educating and empowering our next generation of leaders, enhancing our workplaces, and helping to create inclusive communities. Visit www.AmericanConferenceonDiversity.org to learn more.