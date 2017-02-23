 
Industry News





Local Retail Store to Volunteer and Donate Shoes to Tulsa Public School

The MetroShoe Project has adopted schools in Oklahoma City and is proud to add a Tulsa Public School to the list.
 
 
OKLAHOMA CITY - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Tulsa, OK

MetroShoe Warehouse will be donating over 600 pair of shoes to Springdale Elementary on Thursday, March 2.  Employees, volunteers and friends will all gather together to serve and connect with the Tulsa community. Every child will be measured, and fit with a new pair of shoes to take home.

MetroShoe Warehouse formed The MetroShoe Project in 2012, in an effort to give back to the community. In September 2015, MetroShoe Warehouse opened the newest location in Tulsa on 71st Street across from Woodland Hills Mall. The MetroShoe Project "shoes" six Oklahoma City Public Schools each year and is excited to add a Tulsa School to the mix.

The MetroShoe Project makes a difference; we see it in the smiles of the children with each pair of shoes given away. "We know that some of these children haven't had a new pair of shoes for a while. They've had a hand-me-down from a big brother or sister or a friend." –Heath Martin Owner of MetroShoe Warehouse

About MetroShoe Warehouse

MetroShoe Warehouse is a locally owned and operated lifestyle retailer, proudly serving Oklahoma since 1997.  Learn more visit http://metroshoeproject.org.

MetrShoe Warehouse
Community, Oklahoma
Lifestyle
Oklahoma City - Oklahoma - United States
Events
