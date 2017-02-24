News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SBA Massachusetts District Director, Robert H. Nelson Speaks At Small Business Expo's VIP Breakfasts
Robert H. Nelson was appointed district director of SBA's Massachusetts District Office on November 26, 2007. The district office is located in Boston with a branch office in Springfield, Massachusetts.
As district director, Mr. Nelson is responsible for the effective delivery of SBA's financial and business development programs in the Commonwealth with a mission to counsel, assist and protect the interest of small business statewide in order to maintain and strengthen the economy. He has 25 years of federal service,19 of which have been with the SBA.
Nelson and the Massachusetts District Office staff work to help entrepreneurs to start, grow and build their businesses through access to capital, government contracting and technical assistance.
The VIP Breakfast will take place in room 104 at the Hynes Convention Center (Halls A & B) on April 13th from 8:00-9:00 AM. Those interested in attending should email M@theshowproducers.com for more information.
Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/
across the Boston metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing business
leads, gaining new insights, and networking with peers.
"Experts tell us that more and more Boston residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap," says event founder Zachary Lezberg, "but that the biggest barrier to
starting a new business is that people don't think they can" he adds, "With the program we've
put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day."
This year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsors: EmergeAnywhere - Office Space Services; Gold Sponsor: Diversity Comm Publications and Microsoft; and Silver Sponsors: Benchmark Email, BizTV/BizTalkRadio, Business Living Academy, Fidelity Health Marketplace, Vistaprint, WRKO AM680, YP Marketing Solutions and ZipLocal.
BOSTON SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Hynes Convention Center | Halls A & B – 900 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02115 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.
For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.
About Small Business Expo
SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 14 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visit www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com . For additional information, follow and connect on our social networks:
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/
Twitter: www.twitter.com/
You Tube: www.youtube.com/
Media Contact
Susan Baah
212-651-0679
***@theshowproducers.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse