Perennial Top Gulfstream Park trainer Peter Walder is mulling career options

Peter Walder, a longtime fixture among the leading trainer standings at Gulfstream Park, and before that at Monmouth Park, is considering different roles within the thoroughbred industry.

--, founder of, and consistently one of the top trainers on the South Florida circuit, issued the following statement regarding his career and future:Throughout the past few years I have received several offers to pursue other endeavours within the thoroughbred industry. Although training has and will always be my passion, there are so many other interesting aspects to this great sport, and so many challenges within it that also interest me. It was impossible to give ample consideration to all these areas of the game, and all the opportunities out there, if my focus was solely on training, which it has been 24/7 for many years. I've been to The Breeders' Cup, and trained horses sucessfully, winning at every level of the game. I am not retiring, I am just considering the options and opportunities out there. I don't even know if I will be able to pull myself away from training very long anyway.At present I am consulting with trainer Fernando Abreu, who has taken over training for just about all of my clients, many of which are long standing. I talk and consult with Fernando consistently, and he is an excellent trainer, who is doing a great job, and winninng races. This puts me in a position to continue helping my clients get to the winner's circle, work with and help Fernando, and also pursue and explore other possibilities for my future in the game. South Florida is my home, and so is Gulfstream Park. Everyone at the track has been supportive, and I appreciate that, as do I the loyalty of my clients who have supported Fernando and me through this process. I can say whatever direction or path I choose, I will continue to support Gulfstream Park and The Stronach Group, and their management team, who have all done a great job and all have helped make the game better. Gulfstream Park will continue to be my base of operations whichever direction I elect to go in, including a return to full time training should that be the case.I am issuing this statement to address any inquiries as to the status of my career, and to keep fans, the media, and anyone with interest advised of my plans. Thank you all for your past and continued support. Two famous quotes come to mind, I don't know who to credit for the first but it goes something like this, "the runors of my demise are greatlly exaggerated."I am still here. The second was Marv Levy, former coach of the Buffalo Bills before a playoff game in frigid and brutal conditions, who said "where else would you rather be?" Gulfstream Park, no place else.Nothing in my personal life affects the sport, so I see no reason to discuss personal matters and am limiting my comments to my professional career. Thank you all for respecting that.Peter Walder