Bros Holding Company Changes Name and Effects Reverse Stock Split

 
QUEENS, N.Y. - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- New York /
– Bros Holding Company (BSHG) , formerly known as a holding company for marketing industry. On Feb 2017, the company has restructured by new management team and will keep focusing on marketing of healthy food products.  on March 1, the company announces that company has filed the shares as 1 for 500 reverse split. the compnay also filed name and symbol change

Bros Holding Company (BSHG) was announced in FINRA's Daily List on February 23, 2017, the new name take effect at the open of business on February 24, 2017.

The symbol now is BSHGD. The new company name is Jufeel International Groups.   After 20 business days, the symbol will be changed to  CNJG. all Information on the future progress of the company will be announced when it becomes available.

The new company business model will be changed and will focused on sales of consumer healthy goods and focused on interantional sales. Also most products will be produced by the new company which the management team formed by all professionals. the new company website is under construction but it will be available by March 15 2017.  For future info, please go to check the company website Http://www.jufeelgroup.com

Contact
Jenny Rao
***@jufeelgroup.com
End
Source:Bros Holding Compnay (BSHG)
Email:***@jufeelgroup.com Email Verified
Location:Queens - New York - United States
