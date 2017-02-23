Country(s)
Record number of Dale Sorensen Real Estate agents and team members attending exclusive Leading Real Estate Companies of the World Conference
More than thirty Dale Sorensen Real Estate sales agents and team members are attending the Luxury Real Estate Companies of the World Conference in Miami. This will be the largest contingent from the luxury real estate firm to have ever attended the annual event.
VERO BEACH, Fla. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Dale Sorensen Real Estate (DSRE) has announced that a record number of the company's brokers, sales agents and agent services team members will attend the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World Annual Conference in Miami. The conference, to be held February 27 through March 5 at the iconic Fontainebleau Hotel on Miami Beach, will be attended by the leaders of the world's top independent real estate firms. Dale Sorensen Real Estate has been a long-time representative of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World.
"We're very impressed with the number of associates and team members that are attending this exclusive event," said Dale Sorensen, Jr., managing Partner for DSRE. "Our agents are some of the hardest working and most successful agents in Indian River and Brevard Counties. Attending this event is an opportunity to network and learn from the most successful real estate companies and agents from more than 50 countries. Our associates collectively represent the most productive team on the Treasure and Space Coasts. This year's record attendance is further proof that our agents are committed to providing the highest level of service and marketing to our clients."
Leading Real Estate Companies of the World represents more than 128,000 of the most powerful and successful real estate professionals from 550 companies in over 55 countries and across six continents. These real estate professionals produce over one million transactions valued at $351 billion in annual home sales. The Leading RE Annual Conference is where the leaders of the world's top independent real estate firms come together to focus on new ways to build their companies, support their teams and better serve home buyers and sellers. Attendees will dive deep into current market trends and look ahead to what's on the horizon – exploring economic shifts, changing consumer demographics, evolving technologies and more.
The conference includes four distinct and dynamic events for brokers, sales associates, sales managers, and business development, marketing and technology professionals. The more than thirty DSRE professionals attending the conference include Jennifer Bailey, Kevin Brady, Donna Browning, Paula Bushell, Debbie Harris-Caldwell, Crystal Canina, Samantha Davino, Lori Davis, Kimberlie Flores, Jim Goldsmith, Christine Hughes, Jo Anne Infurna, Michelle Kantzler, Eva MacMillan, Stacey Morabito, Karen Nierenberg, Susie Perticone, Hugo Raasveldt, Megan Raasveldt, Sam Robbins, Anthony Romero, Jon Scott Santy, Rodger Schlage, Georgann Schreiber, Elizabeth Sorensen, J. Dale Sorensen, Matilde Sorensen, Austin Stiglin, James Taranto, Troy Westover, Sally Woods and Mike Young.
The Dale Sorensen Real Estate family owned and family run business was founded in 1978. Now, with six offices and over 175 agents and brokers, the company has experienced consistent growth, recording its sixth record year in a row last year (2016). For more information regarding Dale Sorensen Real Estate, please visit the Indian River County offices, located on the barrier island at 5065 North A1A and at 3206 Cardinal Drive; and in historic downtown Vero Beach at 1961 14th Avenue; or call 772.231.4712. In Brevard County, visit the offices located at 436 5th Avenue, Indialantic, FL 32903 or call 321.723.9990, at 7730 North Wickham Boulevard, Suite #105, Melbourne, FL, or phone 321.473.6001, or at their newest location (opening May 2017) located at 4 Harrison Street, Suite #101, Cocoa Village, FL 32922. For the latest Real Estate trends and news, feel free to visit DSRE online at www.sorensenrealestate.com.
About Dale Sorensen Real Estate:
Dale Sorensen Real Estate, Inc., established in 1978, is dedicated to providing the highest quality of real estate services to both buyers and sellers. Recognized as the top real estate firm in the markets they serve, the award winning, family owned and managed company has earned exclusive affiliations with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, Luxury Portfolio International, Who's Who and the Board of Regents in Luxury Real Estate, and a highly-established presence in London, UK, through Mayfair International Realty. Through the use of their global network, innovative marketing strategies, social networking tools and innovative search engine optimization techniques, Dale Sorensen Real Estate, Inc. provides tailored marketing exposure for their client's properties. Dale Sorensen Real Estate reported sales totaling more than $648 million in 2016. Visit Dale Sorensen Real Estate on the web at www.SorensenRealEstate.com.
