News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Decron Completes Sale of Sixth Commercial Asset in Last 24 Months in Transactions Totaling $300 MM
Sale of Las Vegas Shopping Center for $17.5 Million is part of company strategy to reduce the size of its commercial portfolio to focus on multifamily investment
The disposition is part of Decron's strategy to reduce the size of its commercial portfolio in favor of multifamily assets, which are generating higher rental income growth. In the past 24 months, Decron has sold six office and retail assets for more than $300 million, using the disposition proceeds, along with newly raised capital, to acquire seven multifamily communities, totaling 1,630 units, for approximately $500 million.
The rapid growth in the multifamily apartment sector is a reflection of Decron's plans to increase its apartment portfolio in California, a market that continues to lead the country in job creation. According to a recent Pew Study, California has seen close to 2,000,000 new jobs since the Great Recession, 20% more or 300,000 more jobs than the next runner up state, Texas. Decron's geographic footprint now extends from San Jose to San Diego.
"The last two years have been the most active in Decron's 60-year history from a transactional standpoint,"
Decron Properties Corp. has a real estate portfolio of 6,700 apartment units and 1.7 million square feet of commercial office and retail space.
About Decron
Decron Properties Corp. (http://www.decron.com) is a Los Angeles-based diversified real estate company specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of multifamily, retail, and office properties. It manages more than 6,700 apartment units, with 1.7 million square feet of office and retail space across California. The company has evolved into a $2 billion enterprise with 55 different projects and communities in its portfolio, all of which are owned by Decron affiliates.
Contact
Bruce Beck
DB&R Marketing Communications
***@dbrpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse