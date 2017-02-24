News By Tag
Small Business Expo Ranked #1 By Intuit
INTUIT, one of the leaders in providing resources to small businesses has noticed, and ranked the expo #1 on their Must-Attend conferences for small business owners. They wrote "This B2B trade show, conference, and networking event (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/
At Small Business Expo, attendees get the help they need to take their business to the next level. The expo brings together in one place companies with products and services targeted for small business, opportunities to network with fellow owners and multiple resources. One of those resources are the free workshops available at every expo that are focused on a wide array of industries and topics such as Social Media, Search Engine Optimization, Business Planning, Insurance, Increasing Sales, Marketing, Financial, Tax Planning and many others. The addition of 4 new cities -Washington DC, Denver, Tampa and Austin, means Small Business Expo is always in a major city nearby. For this reasons and more, we were ranked the #1 must-attend conference.
About Small Business Expo
SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 50,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018.
Media Contact
Susan Baah
212-651-0679
***@theshowproducers.com
