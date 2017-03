Russian Choir to visit Kent village

The Hermitage Ensemble from St Petersburg will perform at St Nicholas-at-Wade on Tuesday 21 March

-- The 13th century church of a picturesque Thanet village will play host to an unusual chamber ensemble from Russia on Tuesday 21 March 2017. The five-piece male voice choir comprises top soloists from opera, ballet, theatre and choral groups around St Petersburg, and will be singing a variety ofpieces ranging from Russian Orthodox hymns through to popular folk songs.The Hermitage Ensemble have been performing in churches across Europe for twenty years. Their sound has been described as. Their one month UK tour this year is taking them to locations throughout the country, from Penzance to the Wash, from North Yorkshire to East Kent. St Nicholas-at-Wade is famed for its wonderful acoustics, and is the choir's only venue in this area.Concert organizer Ben Jones says, "This year, many people seem to be focusing on the centenary of the Russian Revolution, or current political tensions, so we felt it would be a relief to spend an evening lost instead in Russia's ancient musical traditions."There will also be some icons on display, both historic and modern, thanks to local artist Peter Murphy.The concert starts at 7pm, with tickets costing £15 on the door or £12 in advance (free for under 18s). Refreshments will be available. Advance booking is recommended - either online via http://www.stnicholasatwade.org.uk/ news.html (short URL: bit.ly/StNickNews)or via St Nicholas Post Office - as there has been a lot of interest across the southeast, and generous support from many local businesses, including Ozaru Books, Thanet Earth, CCCP Restaurant, Sarah Thorne Memorial Theatre, Mullaney Roofing, The Ramsgate Brewery, Saxon Storage, and more.