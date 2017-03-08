News By Tag
Russian Choir to visit Kent village
The Hermitage Ensemble from St Petersburg will perform at St Nicholas-at-Wade on Tuesday 21 March
The Hermitage Ensemble have been performing in churches across Europe for twenty years. Their sound has been described as "one moment like a Slavic barber shop quartet and the next like the massed ranks of the Red Army Choir". Their one month UK tour this year is taking them to locations throughout the country, from Penzance to the Wash, from North Yorkshire to East Kent. St Nicholas-at-
Concert organizer Ben Jones says, "This year, many people seem to be focusing on the centenary of the Russian Revolution, or current political tensions, so we felt it would be a relief to spend an evening lost instead in Russia's ancient musical traditions."
The concert starts at 7pm, with tickets costing £15 on the door or £12 in advance (free for under 18s). Refreshments will be available. Advance booking is recommended - either online via http://www.stnicholasatwade.org.uk/
