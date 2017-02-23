News By Tag
At CONEXPO - CON/AGG 2017, STW to Showcase Innovative Off Highway Controllers and Telematics
STW Technic, a premier manufacturer of mobile controllers and measurement technology, will showcase the latest in innovative off highway controllers, telematics and sensors at CONEXPO – CON/AGG 2017. STW will be at booth S82806 in South Hall 4.
A key highlight will be the application optimized, freely programmable central controller ESX-3CM which matches cost optimization with cutting edge controller technology.
Based on an extensive analysis of the mobile off highway machine market, the ESX-3CM was developed to support a large number of applications with predefined configurations. With a total of 56 analog and digital I/O, ESX-3CM is designed as the central control unit for machine automation. The ESX-3CM is highly flexible through 20 multi-functional inputs, the functionality of which can be adjusted via software. There is an option to add Ethernet capability as well.
STW will also be showcasing the latest addition to their Vehicle Data System Software and Services – VDS–Remote, targeted at simplifying some of the major challenges of Off Highway Telematics. STW's VDS-R offers a complete best-of-breed solution for local and remote connectivity, diagnostics and analytics.
STW's Vehicle Data System has a centralized configuration mechanism that provides a means to easily change the configuration of individual machines or entire fleets in an automated manner. VDSR now manages the configuration of its data 'readers' through a central database. Configurations for CAN freestyle, J1939, CANOpen, Modbus and DBC can be created and modified at any time remotely. These configurations can then be applied to individual machines, groups of machines or entire fleets. The next time that the machine comes 'online' and communicates with the VDSR server it will be updated with the desired configuration. Thus, an entire fleet can be updated with a single click of the mouse without any additional manual effort.
CONEXPO – CON/AGG 2017 is being held this year in Last Vegas, NV from March 7 – 11, 2017.
About STW Technic: STW (www.stw-technic.com) an award-winning provider of a full spectrum of freely programmable controllers, I/O modules, pressure sensors and telematics to a wide range of industries such as mining, construction, agriculture and oil and gas. STW controllers, sensors, I/O modules and Telematics units have attained a leading role in these industries due to their rigorous testing, high quality German engineering and unmatched flexibility. All of STW's products are mobile off-highway rated. STW (www.stw-technic.com)
