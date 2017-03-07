Country(s)
MCLife Phoenix Partners with UnCommon Markets: Street Eat Food Truck Festival Merges Local Events
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Earlier this month, MCLife Phoenix partnered with UnCommon Markets for a weekend of food, fun and local vendors. This year, the event at Salt River Fields was partnered with the Street Eats Food Truck Festival, presented by The Phoenix New Times.
Joshua Selph, Manager of Events and Partnerships, developed a relationship with UnCommon Markets and FoodinRoot Farmers Market in Tucson to bridge the gap between all things local and MCLife Phoenix.
"The MCLife brand is very active in all of our market regions," explains Selph. "FoodinRoot opened the door for us to build great relationships with other organizations in the state like UnCommon Markets. Combining the market with the Street Eats Food Truck Festival was a big opportunity to connect with our residents, fans and valley residents."
As the Social Media Sponsor of UnCommon Markets, MCLife Phoenix was at the 2-day event with their signature Instagram Kiosk taking free photos for attendees. Spreading the word on social media for a four-week digital campaign, MCLife Phoenix promoted both Street Eats Food Truck Festival and UnCommon Markets across their digital platforms.
UnCommon Markets is an event that supports local artists and businesses, while creating a fun new experience for valley residents in a marketplace setting. UnCommon Markets shows some of the best that Arizona has to offer. With art on display, and both goods and services from local vendors, this unique event blends shopping with live entertainment.
MCLife Phoenix is committed to finding local partners in the valley that further build community connections and engagement. You can learn more about the brand and partnership opportunities at: www.mclifephoenix.com.
About MCLife: MCLife http://wwwmclife.com is the residential apartment brand of MC Companies. Doing apartment marketing differently, MCLife is all about building resident connections within the community with their 5-5-5 program, good life promises and our signature we love pets policy. Uniquely branded in each of our submarkets, you can find MCLife in Phoenix, Tucson, Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Tulsa.
About MC Companies: MC Companieshttp://www.mccompanies.com is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $500 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 1985.
