 
News By Tag
* Doral Chamber Of Commerce
* Quickbooks for Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Doral
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
February 2017
282726252423

QuickBooks for Business - Español | Saturday March 18

Seminar Presented by an experienced QuickBooks Instructor. Our goal is to prepare you with the tools and understanding you need to take advantage of the power QuickBooks offers.
 
 
QuickBooks for Business - Español
QuickBooks for Business - Español
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Doral Chamber Of Commerce
* Quickbooks for Business

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Doral - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

DORAL, Fla. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- QuickBooks for Business - Español

Saturday March 18, 2017 from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM EDT

QUICKBOOKS for Business Course

  Seminar Presented by an experienced QuickBooks Instructor. Our goal is to prepare you with the tools and understanding you need to take advantage of the power QuickBooks offers.

These are some of the topics covered in this workshop:

GENERAL: Upgrade vs Update, Navigating through QuickBooks: Home Screen / Menu Bars / Modules Navegación, Cash vs Accrual method of accounting

QUICKBOOKS LISTS: Organize and Simplify, Same name not allowed by QuickBooks, Chart of Accounts, Items = Services and/or Products, Customers = Clients , Vendors = Suppliers and Contractors, Employees = Payroll, vs Contractors

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE & ACCOUNTS PAYABLE: Create new Customer (Client), Create an Invoice, Receive Payment, Deposit Payment: Undeposited Funds account Create new Vendor (Supplier / Contractor), Enter a new Hill, Pay Bill

CHECKING ACCOUNTS & REPORTING: Open Register, Reconcile Bank account(s), Imperative for Business Decision Making, Preset Reports, Daily / Weekly Review of most common Reports Fee:

SPACE IS LIMITED TO 18 STUDENTS
CLICK BELOW TO REGISTER NOW

8:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Registration
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Course
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Lunch break
Course Fee: $147.00

BONUS: Attendees will receive:

• FREE "QuickBooks 2016: The Missing Manual" Book on PDF
• FREE "QuickBooks Small Business Accounting Users Guide"
• FREE Retake*

Register Now! (http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?l...)

*Free Retake expires 6 months from date of original class taken. Subject to space being available in class. Student must email or call the day before Retake date to confirm space.

Refunds will be given only if we cancel a class or a force of nature. If you cannot attend your scheduled class you may use the credit for future class. Please call before the beginning of the class in order to qualify for reschedule!

Contact:
Carmen Lopez
New Media New Marketing, Inc./ Doral
Chamber of Commerce
carmen@nmx2.com
(305) 450-4344

Where
Doral Chamber of Commerce
8181 NW 36 Street, Suite 21-A
Miami, FL 33166

Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
End
Source:
Email:***@nmx2.com Email Verified
Tags:Doral Chamber Of Commerce, Quickbooks for Business
Industry:Business
Location:Doral - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Doral Chamber of Commerce News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share