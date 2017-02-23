News By Tag
QuickBooks for Business - Español | Saturday March 18
Seminar Presented by an experienced QuickBooks Instructor. Our goal is to prepare you with the tools and understanding you need to take advantage of the power QuickBooks offers.
Saturday March 18, 2017 from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM EDT
QUICKBOOKS for Business Course
These are some of the topics covered in this workshop:
GENERAL: Upgrade vs Update, Navigating through QuickBooks: Home Screen / Menu Bars / Modules Navegación, Cash vs Accrual method of accounting
QUICKBOOKS LISTS: Organize and Simplify, Same name not allowed by QuickBooks, Chart of Accounts, Items = Services and/or Products, Customers = Clients , Vendors = Suppliers and Contractors, Employees = Payroll, vs Contractors
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE & ACCOUNTS PAYABLE: Create new Customer (Client), Create an Invoice, Receive Payment, Deposit Payment: Undeposited Funds account Create new Vendor (Supplier / Contractor), Enter a new Hill, Pay Bill
CHECKING ACCOUNTS & REPORTING: Open Register, Reconcile Bank account(s), Imperative for Business Decision Making, Preset Reports, Daily / Weekly Review of most common Reports Fee:
SPACE IS LIMITED TO 18 STUDENTS
CLICK BELOW TO REGISTER NOW
8:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Registration
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Course
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Lunch break
Course Fee: $147.00
BONUS: Attendees will receive:
• FREE "QuickBooks 2016: The Missing Manual" Book on PDF
• FREE "QuickBooks Small Business Accounting Users Guide"
• FREE Retake*
Register Now! (http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/
*Free Retake expires 6 months from date of original class taken. Subject to space being available in class. Student must email or call the day before Retake date to confirm space.
Refunds will be given only if we cancel a class or a force of nature. If you cannot attend your scheduled class you may use the credit for future class. Please call before the beginning of the class in order to qualify for reschedule!
Contact:
Carmen Lopez
New Media New Marketing, Inc./ Doral
Chamber of Commerce
carmen@nmx2.com
(305) 450-4344
Where
Doral Chamber of Commerce
8181 NW 36 Street, Suite 21-A
Miami, FL 33166
Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
End
