News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Fall Protection Product From Honeywell Reduces Risk of Severed Lifelines for Workers at Height
New Honeywell Miller® TurboLite™ Edge Personal Fall Limiters are designed to protect workers in situations that involve an edge and require a foot-level tie-off
The new Honeywell Miller TurboLite Edge Series provides workers with a versatile offering including models for both sharp and smooth edge applications in a wide range of working lengths.
"Traditional self-retracting lifelines have not been designed to protect workers from the dangers associated with an edge. Without the proper edge protection, traditional lifelines risk being compromised or severed," said Leah Shook, product marketing manager-fall protection for Honeywell Industrial Safety. "We estimate that as many as 80 percent of fall protection applications have the potential for a lifeline to come in contact with an edge in the event of a fall, so there is tremendous need for a safety product that can protect against such a risk."
The TurboLite EXTREME consists of a durable cable lifeline for sharp-edge applications and is compliant with the industry's most stringent safety standard for fall arrest devices (ANSI Z359.14-2014 Class B & LE). The TurboLite MAX includes a durable web lifeline that is cut, abrasion and chemical resistant for smooth edge applications. All TurboLite Edge models feature an integral shock absorber that is critical to ensure the lifeline remains intact and fall arrest-forces on the worker are reduced if a fall were to occur over an edge.
TurboLite Edge PFLs are durable, compact and lightweight, easy to install and use and rated for a 420-lb. worker from overhead down to foot-level connections. Models are available in working lengths of six to 12 feet in single and twin configurations with a variety of connectors including options for tie-back.
Honeywell is an industry leader in safety and personal protective equipment. In addition to a full range of fall protection solutions, its Industrial Safety business provides comprehensive solutions to help organizations manage workplace safety, including personal protection gear for a worker's eyes, ears and heads, respiratory protection, software, first responder gear and toxic gas monitors. For more information on Honeywell fall protection solutions, please visit http://www.honeywellsafety.com/
Honeywell (www.honeywell.com)
Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS) provides products, software and connected solutions that improve productivity, workplace safety and asset performance for our customers across the globe. We deliver on this promise through industry-leading mobile devices, software, cloud technology and automation solutions, the broadest range of personal protective equipment and gas detection technology, and custom-engineered sensors, switches and controls. We also manufacture and sell a broad portfolio of footwear for work, play and outdoor activities, including XtraTufTM and Muck BootTM brand footwear
Contact
Don Goncalves for Honeywell
***@tizinc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse