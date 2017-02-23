News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
A Gift of Color Project for S.A.F.E. Pet Rescue Scheduled for March 11, 2017
The Gift of Color is Performance Painting's community outreach program that has been a way to give back to their community for the past six years. This year's recipients, S.A.F.E. Pet Rescue will be receiving a paint makeover valued at over $7,500.
S.A.F.E. Pet Rescue, located in St. Augustine, Fla., is a nonprofit animal rescue shelter. They rescue both cats and dogs from facilities and homes that can no longer provide care of these helpless animals. S.A.F.E. is funded by donations and the support of their attached thrift store.
S.A.F.E. Pet Rescue will be painted by Performance Painting Contractors' volunteers on March 11, 2017. "Being able to give back to my community is something that has always been important to me, which is why I look forward to the Gift of Color each year. It's always a true honor to see the excitement and gratitude of those we help," said Jason Parker, Owner of Performance Painting Contractors.
The volunteers at S.A.F.E. Pet Rescue focus their efforts on providing a loving home to these animals while they wait for their forever home. Finding homes for these helpless animals is their number one priority; therefore, the building has not seen a paint brush in some time. Unfortunately funds are limited and paint is at the bottom of the "need list." Providing the building with the Gift of Color paint makeover is just one way that Performance Painting Contractors plans on giving back. Along with the paint makeover, the Performance Painting Team will be presenting S.A.F.E. Pet Rescue with a donation of items that have been collected from the community.
If you would like to contribute to the collection of donated items for S.A.F.E., members of the Performance Painting Team can come and collect them from your place of business and present them on your behalf during the paint makeover. Contact Meagan Jarrell for a scheduled pick up of items. The deadline to schedule a pick up is March 3, 2016.
Performance Painting Contractors has opened up the nominations to a year-round event and will be awarding the Gift of Color donation, valued at $7500, twice a year. Nominations for Jacksonville and surrounding areas for nonprofit organizations, veterans or someone in need can be submitted by visiting their website at https://performance-
Contact
Meagan Jarrell
***@performance-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse