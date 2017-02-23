Maple Creek Media Announces the Release of Flies Off The Wall

 

The new book offers progressive solutions combined with campus humor for higher education leaders in a comedic fusion of cartoons and text.
 
HAMPSTEAD, Md. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Flies Off The Wall provides adaptive remedies for higher education leaders for lifting college mood in a light treatise consisting of cartoons and texts. Written by Daniel A. Felicetti, an academic who possesses numerous awards and achievements, the book aims to reach out to readers who are open to utilizing comedic expression as a means of stress reduction in order to create a more productive campus dialogue. It was released by Maple Creek Media on December 2, 2016, and it is available worldwide in print and electronic forms.

"Dan Felicetti has taken his 50 years of involvement with higher education and created a one of a kind treatise for improving higher education through humorous cartooning," said Craig Schenning, Owner and Principal of Maple Creek Media. "All organizations involved in policy making in higher education could benefit from the insight provided in this book."

Combining comedic, academic cartooning with text, the author tackles some of the toughest questions and concerns that higher education culture faces. Pleasurable "how to" suggestions are incorporated into the writings to help guide those trying to improve the political culture of everyday campus life and educational policymaking. Professors and university leaders can learn how to effectively manage student life, improve enrollment dynamics, meet faculty ambitions, improve financial oversight, revitalize institutional advancement operations, and more.

Available in print and as a Kindle version, Flies Off The Wall offers solutions for education policy change in an uplifting and comedic dialogue. To read more about the new book by Daniel A. Felicetti, and to order a copy, visit http://www.maplecreekmedia.com/bookstore/non-fiction-book....

About Media Creek Media:

An independent book producing company, Maple Creek Media helps authors self-publish. Writers are given full control over their work, including full rights, full creative control, and more. Additional benefits are offered, such as higher royalties, worldwide distribution, unlimited phone and email support, and author discounts. Maple Creek Media is a subsidiary of Old Line Publishing, which was founded in 2006. Visit http://www.maplecreekmedia.com/ to view the publisher's recent releases.

