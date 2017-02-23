Tempt® Your Taste Buds with Fresh Tempt® HempMilk, Now Available in Half-Gallon Size

Leading plant-based beverage brand, Tempt® HempMilk now available in half-gallon size in the fresh refrigerated section of your favorite store. Visit Tempt® at the upcoming Natural Products Expo West trade show Booth #4887-4891, Hall D.

Tempt Hemp Milk

-- Now you never have to run out of your favorite hemp milk! Tempt® HempMilk announces its best-selling plant-based beverage is now available in half-gallon size in the fresh refrigerated section of your favorite grocery store.The new half-gallon size container, available in Unsweetened Original flavor and Unsweetened Coconut HempMilk flavor, takes Tempt® beyond the grocery shelf, where it is available in shelf-stable quart-size Tetra Pak® containers, to the fresh refrigerated case. There, shoppers can readily locate Tempt® HempMilk in half-gallon cartons next to fresh refrigerated almond milk, coconut milk and soymilk.Always, innovative, Tempt® continues to be on the cutting edge. All Tempt® HempMilk products are Non-GMO Project Verified, carrageenan free, soy free, gluten free, and kosher. It's a good source of plant based protein."In keeping with our mission to promote healthy, holistic living, we also recognize convenience as an important factor," says Donna Ratner COO, CMO and Co-owner of Hudson River Foods, maker of Tempt®. "We are always looking for ways to respond to our customers. Many of them have asked for a larger size, so now the rich creamy taste of Unsweetened Original Tempt® HempMilk, and Unsweetened Coconut HempMilk – made with real coconut cream – are here to bring back that 'glass of milk craving' we all remember."Tempt® has found a way to make something that is unsweetened decadent. We do it by transforming tiny hemp seeds into the creamiest, most refreshing delicious hemp milk you can buy. For the Unsweetened Coconut HempMilk flavor, rich coconut cream combines with hempmilk to make an already great non-dairy beverage even better. Tempt® is a good source of vitamins, minerals and all 10 essential amino acids, as well as Omega-3 and Omega-6 Essential Fatty Acids (EFAs) – the "good fats." Plus Tempt® Hempmilk has no known allergens. It is a perfect non-dairy healthy drink.Tempt® HempMilk and other products, including Tempt® Hemp Tofu and Tempt® Hemp Yogurt, are available in leading natural and specialty retailers nationwide, and through leading distributors including UNFI and KeHE. For wholesale inquiries contact sales@hudsonriverfoods.com, tel 888.417.9343.Tempt® is part of Hudson River Foods, a portfolio of brands established in 2010 by Dan Ratner, former GE Capital executive, and Donna Ratner, a founding pioneer of MTV, devoted to promoting holistic living. "This company came out of our dedication and how we raised our three children. It's an extension of who we are. It was time we talk the talk and not just walk the walk," Donna says. Donna is a Certified Nutrition Counselor through Columbia Teachers College Integrative Nutrition program. Hudson River Foods includes a portfolio of 10 natural and organic brands including: Tempt, European Gourmet Bakery Organics, Cherrybrook Kitchen, High Country Kombucha, Lisa's Kitchen, and the newest addition, 479° Popcorn.Visit Tempt® at the upcoming Natural Products Expo West trade show at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA, March 9-12, 2017, Booth #4887-4891, Hall D.