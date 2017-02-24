News By Tag
Brandy Evans Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates
Blair Taylor, Manager of the Plano office, says, "Ms. Evans is a wonderful addition to the San Realty Group and to our office. She is very personable and possesses strong communication and people skills. These are excellent qualities to be successful as a real estate agent."
A Texas native, Ms. Evans is a mother to one son and a member of Gateway church. A couple of Ms. Evans favorite hobbies are fishing and golfing.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Brandy Evans can be contacted at the Plano office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 817.818.8577 or via email at Brandy.Evans@
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
