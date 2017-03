Brandy Evans Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates

Brandy Evans Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates

Contact

Cyndi Cook

***@rmdfw.com Cyndi Cook

End

-- Brandy Evans affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates' Plano office, where she will be a buyer's agent for the San Realty Group. Ms. Evans brings a background in sales and a passion for real estate. "I love showing and seeing the smiles on people's faces when they have found their perfect home," said. Ms. Evans. "I joined RE/MAX DFW Associates because I wanted to work for the best company in real estate and RE/MAX is a well-known brand"Blair Taylor, Manager of the Plano office, says, "Ms. Evans is a wonderful addition to the San Realty Group and to our office. She is very personable and possesses strong communication and people skills. These are excellent qualities to be successful as a real estate agent."A Texas native, Ms. Evans is a mother to one son and a member of Gateway church. A couple of Ms. Evans favorite hobbies are fishing and golfing.RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com , its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.Brandy Evans can be contacted at the Plano office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 817.818.8577 or via email at Brandy.Evans@rmdfw.com. She can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.