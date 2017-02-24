 
Brandy Evans Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates

 
 
PLANO, Texas - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Brandy Evans affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates' Plano office, where she will be a buyer's agent for the San Realty Group. Ms. Evans brings a background in sales and a passion for real estate. "I love showing and seeing the smiles on people's faces when they have found their perfect home," said. Ms. Evans. "I joined RE/MAX DFW Associates because I wanted to work for the best company in real estate and RE/MAX is a well-known brand"

Blair Taylor, Manager of the Plano office, says, "Ms. Evans is a wonderful addition to the San Realty Group and to our office. She is very personable and possesses strong communication and people skills. These are excellent qualities to be successful as a real estate agent."

A Texas native, Ms. Evans is a mother to one son and a member of Gateway church.  A couple of Ms. Evans favorite hobbies are fishing and golfing.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.    The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Brandy Evans can be contacted at the Plano office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 817.818.8577 or via email at Brandy.Evans@rmdfw.com. She can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.

Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rmdfw.com Email Verified
Tags:Re Max, Residential Real Estate, Plano
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Plano - Texas - United States
