Prometheus Dance presents "Dig Mine Excavate" -- March 24-25, 2017

"Dig Mine Excavate" presented by Prometheus Dance at the Walnut Hill School for the Arts, in Natick, MA.
 
 
Callie Chapman of Prometheus Dance
Callie Chapman of Prometheus Dance
 
NATICK, Mass. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Prometheus Dance presents Dig Mine Excavate. Friday-Saturday, March 24-25, 2017 at 8:00 pm. Tickets: $25, $20 Seniors/Students/BDA Members. Byrnes Theatre, Delbridge Family Center for the Performing Arts, Walnut Hill School for the Arts, 12 Highland St., Natick, MA 01760.

Prometheus Dance, directed by Diane Arvanites and Tommy Neblett, presents "Dig Mine Excavate," an evening of award-winning choreography, featuring works by Arvanites, Neblett, and guest choreographer Korhan Basaran. The evening will also showcase special guest performers Kurt Douglas and Ruka Hatua-Saar, as well as the company's artistic collaborators and current members.

"Dig Mine Excavate" includes the following new and past work: the premiere of "Echo", with music by Colin Stetson; a segment of "Project III," created in collaboration with highly acclaimed visual artists Robert and Shana ParkeHarrison, with music by Hauschka & Hildur Guðnadóttir(full premiere to be presented in Fall 2017); and a segment of "RAu", an evening length work created by guest choreographer Basaran, with original music by Syrian composer Kinan Azmeh(premiering in Boston in 2018).

Also included in the program are audience favorites "Descent", a trio for men by Arvanites, set to music by Fredrick Chopin, performed by company members ArVejon Jones and Justin Daniel alternating with special guest artists Douglas and Hatua-Saar; and "La Giornata Omicida (The Deadly Day)," a quintet for women created by Neblett with music by Nuovo Compagnia di Canto Popolare. Both pieces were choreographed in 1996.

Company members and artistic collaborators making "Dig Mine Excavate" possible are Callie Chapman, Naoko Brown, Lonnie Stanton, Danielle Davidson, Shoshana Moyer, Flora Kim, ArVejon Jones, and Justin Daniel.

For advance tickets: www.ticketstage.com/T/WNH, 508-650-5068; for further info.: www.prometheusdance.org/excavate/, 508-650-5048.

Artistic Directors of Prometheus Dance Diane Arvanites and Tommy Neblett have received numerous awards for their work, including a Creativity Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and six Artists Fellowships for Choreography from the Massachusetts Cultural Council. They are full-time members of the dance faculties of The Boston Conservatory and Walnut Hill School. Visit www.prometheusdance.org for complete information on Prometheus Dance.

"Arvanites' riveting 'Descent' is a
gorgeously fluid yet muscular trio
for men that reflects the inner
conflict within one personality.
There is a dizzying blur of
lyrical spins, athletic lifts and leaps,
falls and recoveries as the three men
split apart time and again,
only to reunite in various configurations."
(The Boston Herald)

"The second [La Giornata Omicida]
casts five cookie-cutterwomen in a
romping, stomping tour de force that
veers between a celebration of
girl power and a critique of the
ideals of feminine beauty.
The movement doubles as the score,
as the dancers execute regimented
rhythms and crack time into myriad beats."
(The Boston Globe)

Media Contact
marycurtinproductions
[on behalf of Prometheus Dance]
617-470-5867
marycurtin@comcast.net
End
Source:Prometheus Dance
Email:***@comcast.net Email Verified
Tags:Dance, Modern Dance, Contemporary Dance
Industry:Event
Location:Natick - Massachusetts - United States
