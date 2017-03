Prometheus Dance presents "Dig Mine Excavate" -- March 24-25, 2017

"Dig Mine Excavate" presented by Prometheus Dance at the Walnut Hill School for the Arts, in Natick, MA.

--presents. Friday-Saturday, March 24-25, 2017 at 8:00 pm. Tickets: $25, $20 Seniors/Students/BDA Members. Byrnes Theatre, Delbridge Family Center for the Performing Arts, Walnut Hill School for the Arts, 12 Highland St., Natick, MA 01760.Prometheus Dance, directed byand, presents "Dig Mine Excavate," an evening of award-winning choreography, featuring works by Arvanites, Neblett, and guest choreographer. The evening will also showcase special guest performersand, as well as the company's artistic collaborators and current members."Dig Mine Excavate" includes the following new and past work: the premiere of "Echo", with music by Colin Stetson; a segment of "Project III," created in collaboration with highly acclaimed visual artistsand, with music by Hauschka & Hildur Guðnadóttir(full premiere to be presented in Fall 2017); and a segment of "RAu", an evening length work created by guest choreographer Basaran, with original music by Syrian composer Kinan Azmeh(premiering in Boston in 2018).Also included in the program are audience favorites "Descent", a trio for men by Arvanites, set to music by Fredrick Chopin, performed by company membersandalternating with special guest artists Douglas and Hatua-Saar; and "La Giornata Omicida (The Deadly Day)," a quintet for women created by Neblett with music by Nuovo Compagnia di Canto Popolare. Both pieces were choreographed in 1996.Company members and artistic collaborators making "Dig Mine Excavate" possible are Callie Chapman, Naoko Brown, Lonnie Stanton, Danielle Davidson, Shoshana Moyer, Flora Kim, ArVejon Jones, and Justin Daniel.For advance tickets: www.ticketstage.com/ T/WNH , 508-650-5068;for further info.: www.prometheusdance.org/ excavate/ , 508-650-5048.Artistic Directors of Prometheus Dance Diane Arvanites and Tommy Neblett have received numerous awards for their work, including a Creativity Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and six Artists Fellowships for Choreography from the Massachusetts Cultural Council. They are full-time members of the dance faculties of The Boston Conservatory and Walnut Hill School. Visit www.prometheusdance.org for complete information on Prometheus Dance."Arvanites' riveting 'Descent' is agorgeously fluid yet muscular triofor men that reflects the innerconflict within one personality.There is a dizzying blur oflyrical spins, athletic lifts and leaps,falls and recoveries as the three mensplit apart time and again,only to reunite in various configurations."(The Boston Herald)"The second [La Giornata Omicida]casts five cookie-cutterwomen in aromping, stomping tour de force thatveers between a celebration ofgirl power and a critique of theideals of feminine beauty.The movement doubles as the score,as the dancers execute regimentedrhythms and crack time into myriad beats."(The Boston Globe)